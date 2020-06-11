Montana officials have called off a meeting on proposed regulations meant to ease crowding on one of the state’s most popular fishing destinations.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Thursday afternoon that it was postponing a meeting scheduled for Friday on a suite of rules proposed for the Madison River. Instead, the commission will take up the proposal at its August meeting.
A news release announcing the postponement said it came because of concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and “being sensitive to uncertain and changing business dynamics.” Since the meeting was announced, some Ennis business owners and the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association have loudly criticized the commission for pushing ahead with the process amid the pandemic and its economic fallout.
Martha Williams, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said in the release that the commission is committed to “exploring this issue” and understands the challenges facing the Madison.
“This has been a long process that we look forward to continuing. It’s so important to move this to a point where we can hear from all members of the public about the public waters of the Madison,” Williams said. “We look forward to getting there and hearing from all who care about this river resource and the surrounding communities.”
The postponement draws out even longer a controversial process that’s kept people in Ennis angry since 2018, when FWP biologists proposed a recreation plan for the upper Madison. The river is a world-renowned fly-fishing destination, and it set a state record in 2017 with 207,000 angler days.
The commission, which oversees FWP, rejected the plan FWP proposed in 2018 and appointed a citizen-committee to come up with a new proposal. That committee failed to come up with a consensus, and the work ended up back in the hands of FWP and the commission.
FWP released its new proposal in a 51-page environmental assessment last week. It included a mixture of rules the agency thinks would ease crowding on the river, such as capping guided fishing trips and keeping guides and boats out of certain river sections on certain days.
The commission was schedule to vote on whether to take public comment on the document, a first step in a longer public process. Officials hoped it would result in rules being in place for summer 2021. Postponing the meeting makes that prospect less likely.
While some business owners in Ennis opposed moving ahead with the process, there were plenty who still wanted to move ahead, including the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana.
Pat Byorth, the commissioner representing southwestern Montana, said Thursday that the move is disappointing. He said it seemed a majority of the fishing outfitters and others wanted to see the work advance, but that “a few really loud voices” were successful in pushing to stall the process.
“It’s painful,” Byorth said. “It really sets us back.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.