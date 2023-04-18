The Montana Department of Transportation is set to begin construction along sections of Interstate 90 near Bozeman later this month in an effort to improve road safety.
The work will mount high-tension cable rails to the steel posts along the interstate’s center median. The additional rails will reduce crash impacts and redirect vehicles from crossing into opposite traffic, MDT said.
The guardrails will be added to 40 miles of road from Three Forks east to Bear Canyon.
Barring any weather delays or unforeseen circumstances, construction around Bozeman is set to start Monday, said MDT spokesperson Sloane Stinson.
MDT expects there to be few impacts to travel, Stinson said. Still, motorists can expect minor travel time delays, single-lane closures and reduced speeds when passing through active work zones.
Crews will be working on the project Monday through Saturday and occasionally overnight. The project is expected to be completed in early 2024 barring any delays.
MDT will also install high-tension cable rails in other areas of the state, including a 48 mile stretch of I-90 near Missoula from Wye to exit 144 at Bearmouth, and three miles at the Quartz Flats Rest Area west. That work is also set to begin later this month.
Additional stretches of road near Butte will also get the median rails sometime in 2024 if construction isn’t delayed, MDT said. Work near Helena is yet to be scheduled.
In total, the project will add 150 miles of cable rails to interstates throughout Montana. For updates, people can text the following to 41411: MCRBOZEMAN for Bozeman area updates, MCRMISSOULA for Missoula area updates, and MCRBUTTE for Butte area updates.
