MDT project

The Montana Department of Transportation is set to install stretches of cable rail to state highway medians this spring. 

 Photo courtesy Montana Department of Transportation

The Montana Department of Transportation is set to begin construction along sections of Interstate 90 near Bozeman later this month in an effort to improve road safety.

The work will mount high-tension cable rails to the steel posts along the interstate’s center median. The additional rails will reduce crash impacts and redirect vehicles from crossing into opposite traffic, MDT said.

The guardrails will be added to 40 miles of road from Three Forks east to Bear Canyon.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

