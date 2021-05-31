The Montana Department of Transportation is planning changes to a stretch of Jackrabbit Lane stressed by traffic in Belgrade.
The street often becomes congested, particularly when a train comes through on the street-level tracks. The department is still years out from developing a railroad crossing underpass or overpass near Main Street on Jackrabbit Lane, but MDT is planning changes to the traffic signals in the area between Main Street and Madison Avenue to help alleviate traffic backups.
William Fogarty, Butte district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said the project has been in the works for a few years and at first sought to keep the street-level railroad crossing in place. That changed after the department received public input on the plans.
“The department basically was told, ‘we’re not addressing the elephant in the room,’ which is the rail crossing that had safety and congestion impacts,” Fogarty said.
The addition of an overpass and underpass proposal is adding time to the project, Fogarty said.
Plans also include expanding Jackrabbit from three to five lanes from Madison Avenue to Main Street, with two lanes of travel in either direction and a center turn lane. New curbs, sidewalks and gutters are planned to bring the road into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, according to MDT.
The department has hired engineering firm Morrison-Maierle to develop the plans. According to an MDT press release, the design process includes land surveying, creating the plans, environmental reviews and negotiating rights of way with landowners.
The process is expected to take years.
Next steps include putting groundwater wells in the area around the railroad crossing to determine if the department will be able to build an underpass, which is MDT’s preference, Fogarty said. An overpass would also be possible.
“There’s about 20,000 vehicles a day that use that Main Street-Jackrabbit intersection, so that’s a lot of vehicles. Then you add to that 28 trains a day at 50, 60 miles an hour…. It’s easy to understand why the public shared their concerns about the elephant in the room being the railroad crossing,” Fogarty said.
Funding has not been secured for the project, which MDT anticipates to cost between $10 and $20 million. MDT said in a press release it “cannot bear the brunt of costs alone.”
According to an MDT webpage about the project, it “now sits outside of MDT’s current five-year funding plan.”
Fogarty said the final price tag will depend on whether additional rights of way need to be acquired and whether the project includes an overpass or an underpass.
Signal upgrades or additions will be done at Jackrabbit and its intersections with Interstate 90 West off-ramp, Madison Avenue, Amsterdam Road and Main Street, as well as traffic signal work at Amsterdam Road and its intersections with the I-90 East off-ramp and Thorpe Road.
MDT is also planning to add a signal at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.
Fogarty said officials will bring the signal work up during MDT’s planning this year and he guesses work on that portion of the project might start in 2023 or 2024.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.