The Montana Department of Transportation has completed 23 miles of road improvements on U.S. Highway 191, the state agency has announced.
The stretch of road weaves through part of Yellowstone National Park between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. Construction began in May and the project cost $9.4 million. Project manager Paul Cogley said MDT planned the construction for a couple years.
“We’ve gotten a number of comments already how much better the road is,” Cogley said, “and it’s only been done for about two weeks.”
The road had been in “tough shape” for years, Cogley said, due to increasing usage and harsh winters. He mentioned how not only does it run through Yellowstone National Park but is also traveled often by heavy trucks.
Crews created a northbound left-turn lane at Rainbow Point Road, repaired bridge crossings over Specimen Creek and the Gallatin River, upgraded guardrails, added rumble strips and resurfaced the road.
MDT used a method of recycling the pre-existing asphalt by heating it up, grinding it up, putting it into a paving machine and laying it back down smooth.
Since the lines initially placed on the road are temporary, workers will paint permanent lines later this fall.
After months of backed up traffic, the roadwork is now finished.
“I’d like to thank everybody who drove up and down that road. I know there were some delays and headaches,” Cogley said. “I’d like to let them no there were no accidents on the road, which makes it a successful project in my book.”
