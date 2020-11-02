Commuters in Belgrade won’t have to wait for passing trains on Jackrabbit Lane near Main Street under a new plan from the state transportation department.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced Monday that it would install an underpass on Jackrabbit Lane at the railroad crossing near Main Street.
A news release from the department said the Montana Transportation Commission recently approved the underpass as an addition to the Jackrabbit-Madison to Main project.
The change is meant to limit congestion by allowing cars to go underneath the tracks. The transportation department said in the release that construction could begin in 2026, depending on the development schedule and the project’s funding.
The Jackrabbit-Madison to Main project will widen Jackrabbit Lane to five lanes from Madison Avenue to Main Street. The estimated cost for the project is $25 million. The transportation department expects a majority of the money will come from the federal government, but said it “will work closely with multiple partners” to pay for it.
William Fogarty, Butte district administrator for the transportation department, said the department has heard a lot of feedback from the area about pedestrian access, area development and more cars using the major thoroughfare. He said the transportation department didn’t want to jump ahead with the underpass without understanding the risks of adding it and having full approval.
“Now that we have that, we couldn’t be more excited to see this happen,” Fogarty said.
Those interested on keeping up with the project can call the transportation department hotline at 406-207-4484 or email Takami Clark at takami@bigskypublicrelations.com. People can also visit the transportation department’s website for more information.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.