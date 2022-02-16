The Montana Department of Transportation will begin work on five bridges east of Bozeman on Interstate 90 this spring.
The project will “rehabilitate” the bridges, which are at three locations along a 20-mile stretch of I-90, the department said in a press release.
Construction is expected to start in late March or early April and be completed by the fall.
The bridges include the Exit 316 bridge over Trail Creek Road and Chestnut Road, about 17 miles west of Livingston. Work will be done on both the eastbound and westbound bridges.
Work will be done on both the eastbound and westbound bridges at the Exit 333 bridge on the south end of Livingston.
And the eastbound bridge at the Swingley Road Bridge on the northeast side of Livingston will also undergo construction.
Improvements will include repairing and resurfacing the bridge decks, upgrading guardrails and improving drainage, which should extend the life of the interstate and improve safety for drivers, the department said.
Once construction is underway, MDT said drivers should expect traffic to be reduced to one lane over bridges, reduced speed limits and wide loads will be restricted. Work will take place during daylight hours, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
“For everyone’s safety please slow down to give workers plenty of space to work,” Paul Cogley, the engineering project manager for the department, said in the release.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.