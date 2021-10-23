Man on solar-powered bike stops in Bozeman on 6000-mile journey By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Luis Fourzan, left, students and staff at Montana State University, center and Sushil Redding, right, meet at the university to discuss solar energy and electric-powered forms of mobility. Courtesy of Sun Pedal Ride Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sushil Redding and Luis Fourzan stopped in Bozeman this week on their nearly 7,000 mile cross-country journey through the United States.The two are riding on electric bicycles to raise awareness about solar energy and sustainable electric mobility. It’s part of an outreach project called Sun Pedal Ride, which Redding began in India in 2016.“It’s a good way to connect with people and showcase the technology,” Redding said. “Rather than just talking about it, people appreciate it more when they see something happening. That, hopefully, translates into inspiring people to make a change at the individual level.” Redding worked for in the solar energy industry in India at a time when the solar energy sector was booming in the country. In 2016, he realized there was a need to spread more information about solar-powered technology in a way that better connected people to it.That’s why that same year, Redding rode a solar-powered bicycle on a nearly 5,000-mile trip through smaller towns and villages in India. He spent that time showcasing the technology and dispelling misconceptions about it, he said.On that tour, Redding won a Guinness World Record for longest journey on a motorized bicycle.Later on, Redding did more cross-country trips through India, France, California and Iceland. This summer, he came back to the U.S. to do a loop through the country with Fourzan. Their trip started in North Carolina on Aug. 15. Their plan is to finish the ride in Houston, Texas.“We still have approximately 3,500 miles to go, and about another 70-odd days of riding,” Redding said on Tuesday. “We’ve been visiting some universities along our journey.” On Monday, Redding and Fourzan stopped in Bozeman for a rest day. They connected with students and members of the Montana State University’s sustainability program, Redding said.Fourzan and Redding got their bikes tuned up at Owenhouse Cycling, then took a tour at the Bozeman Brewing Company. By Tuesday, they’d made it to Whitehall. View this post on Instagram A post shared by bozemanbrewing (@bozemanbrewing) Redding rides a pedal-assisted electric bicycle with solar panels on the back, which means he still has to put in physical effort into riding the bike, but can switch the motor on if he needs to.“Usually, on a good sunny day, the solar panels add up to 40 or 50 miles for me as an assist from the motor,” he said. “On a cloudy or a rainy day, I put in more physical effort and take less power from the motor.”Redding said a common misconception about electric-powered bicycles is that they are much more expensive than other conventional forms of transportation.Up front, they are, but over the lifetime of the technology, solar powered forms of mobility are cheaper and require less maintenance, he said.“The technologies have been improving over the last five years, and the efficiencies of solar panels have also been increasing,” he said. “It will only get better in the coming years.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sushil Redding Transports Sport Energy Cycling Luis Fourzan Solar Panel Bicycle Motor Journey Technology Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Man on solar-powered bike stops in Bozeman on 6000-mile journey 3 hrs ago Health Health department hosts flu shot clinic at Gallatin County Fairgrounds 4 hrs ago Education Gallatin County home schooling declines, some public school districts report enrollment increases 5 hrs ago Health Cats and Griz compete to donate more blood amid nationwide shortage Oct 22, 2021 City Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge Oct 22, 2021 Coronavirus Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots available in Bozeman Oct 22, 2021 What to read next News Man on solar-powered bike stops in Bozeman on 6000-mile journey Health Health department hosts flu shot clinic at Gallatin County Fairgrounds Education Gallatin County home schooling declines, some public school districts report enrollment increases Health Cats and Griz compete to donate more blood amid nationwide shortage City Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge Coronavirus Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots available in Bozeman Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Pressure pays off for Gallatin girls soccer in playoff win over Missoula Sentinel Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montana State football overcomes slow offense to beat Idaho State Posted: 4:45 p.m. Billings West stifles Bozeman to claim Eastern AA title Posted: 11:40 a.m. Belgrade shut out in regular season finale Posted: 10:30 a.m. Sutter, Larry Michael Posted: Oct. 23, 2021