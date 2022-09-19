Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday evening.

The man was identified as Charles Juhnke, 66, of Bozeman, according to a press release from Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

The manner of death was ruled as accidental, Springer said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.