The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday evening.
The man was identified as Charles Juhnke, 66, of Bozeman, according to a press release from Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.
The manner of death was ruled as accidental, Springer said.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue, Bozeman Police Det. Capt. Dana McNeil said.
Juhnke, the only occupant of the car, drove into oncoming traffic near the intersection before crashing into a lamp post.
Juhnke suffered serious injuries from the crash and was later pronounced dead, McNeil said.
Two dogs were also in the car. Both were recovered near the crash, one ran off and was found sometime later by Animal Control Officers, he said. One of the dogs appears to have been injured and is at a veterinarian.
McNeil said several witnesses saw the crash and helped give police more information. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, McNeil said, and speed is suspected to be a factor.
Bozeman Police, Bozeman Fire, American Medical Response and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which shut down the roadway for several hours.
In a release, Springer offered his condolences to Juhnke's family and friends.
