A man was sentenced Tuesday to probation for robbing a Bozeman massage business at gunpoint in 2018.
Jeffrey Wade King was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections. He is also required to pay $200 in restitution and was given credit for serving 229 days in the Gallatin County jail.
King appeared via video in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Holly Brown. His attorney Alex Jacobi was present in the courtroom for the hearing.
King pleaded guilty to felony robbery in February.
In June 2018, Bozeman police responded to Health Care Massage on West Oak Street for a report of a robbery. A detective found that King had entered the business wearing a mask, pointed a gun at employees and slipped a note typed in Mandarin that said he was robbing the place, according to charging documents.
King wrote that he didn’t want to shoot anyone and asked employees to give him money, court documents say. The note also told employees to surrender their phones, take off their clothes and sit against a wall in a back room of the business.
“Be quiet and do not make a sound. Do not use your phone,” King wrote. “I do not want to hurt you.”
King took $200 and three employees’ cellphones before leaving, court documents said.
In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Eric Kitmziller said King has a number of physical and mental issues. King’s impairments were established in a health evaluation, but Kitzmiller said the offense showed King’s actions were premeditated.
“The diminished mental capacity does not rise to the level of constituting a defense for the charges in this matter,” Kitzmiller said.
Jacobi, King’s attorney, argued that King’s duration of supervision be cut in half and said King has served a significant amount of time in jail. He said King lives with family in Utah and it’s unlikely that he will return to Montana.
“His 229 days were a very hard spent 229 days,” Jacobi said.
