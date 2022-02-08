A 64-year-old New York man died Tuesday after a snowmobile wreck near Big Sky.
Anthony Pace was snowmobiling on the Buck Ridge Trail in Big Sky at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when he struck a tree and went into cardiac arrest, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's office.
Search and rescue volunteers attempted lifesaving efforts, according to the release, and took Pace to the trailhead. From there, he was taken to the Big Sky Fire Department and then to Big Sky Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the U.S. Forest Service.
Pace is the second snowmobiler to die in southwestern Montana this week. On Sunday, a snowmobiler died in an avalanche outside of West Yellowstone.
The Gallatin County coroner’s office identified the snowmobiler killed Sunday as Bradie Harold Becker, a 30-year-old man from Iowa.
Becker was snowmobiling with a group of people when he became separated from the group on the Lionhead Ridge Trail in Denny Creek, about 10 miles west of West Yellowstone. Becker was likely high on the steep hill when the avalanche was triggered shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a video report from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The avalanche swept Becker down the hill and into a tree, where avalanche debris partially buried him. The coroner’s report concluded that Becker died of asphyxiation after being buried, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. Avalanche investigators estimated Becker’s head was buried about a foot below the snow.
Becker was wearing a helmet and deployed an avalanche airbag, a piece of equipment intended to keep the wearer from being buried in an avalanche. The investigation indicated that he was buried for 10 to 15 minutes before another rider in his group saw Becker’s snowmobile tipped over and began searching for him, and another 10 to 15 minutes before that snowmobiler was able to find and dig out Becker. Others in the group came to the scene during that time.
The group did have rescue gear, including an avalanche beacon, a shovel and a probe. They began CPR once Becker had been retrieved from the snow, and at least one member of the group had cell phone service and was able to contact Search and Rescue.
Volunteer snowmobile rescue responders attempted lifesaving efforts for more than an hour before Becker was pronounced dead.
The avalanche was relatively small, according to the report from the avalanche center. It was about 75 feet wide and between 4 and 11 inches deep, but the incline the avalanche was triggered on was steep, between 36 degrees and 40 degrees.
About 10 inches of new snow had fallen in the previous two weeks, and the snow underneath that had become very weak and sugary. Becker’s snowmobile likely triggered the weak layer of snow, which triggered the avalanche, according to the report.