A man from Townsend shot and killed himself after law enforcement pulled him over near Bozeman on Friday.
A Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled the 42-year-old man over for speeding at about 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Frontage Road and Valley Center Spur Road, according to a Sunday afternoon news release from the sheriff's office.
As the deputy walked towards the vehicle, he heard a gunshot. The driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man's name has not been released.
The Montana State Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
Crisis counseling and other services are available 24 hours a day through the Help Center at 406-586-3333. Montana also has a crisis text line available 24 hours a day at 741731. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Line is always open at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
If someone shows signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention recommends not leaving the person alone, removing objects that could be used in a suicide attempt or seeking help in the emergency room or from a medical or mental health professional.
