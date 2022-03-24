Support Local Journalism


A man died at Big Sky Resort on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Coroner confirmed that a fatal ski wreck happened at the resort on Wednesday. The man who died was 29 years old.

No additional information about the man or the crash has been made available.

Big Sky Resort declined to comment on the death or share any information about what happened. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

