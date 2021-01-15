Bozeman officials said a man who crashed his truck into the front steps of the Law and Justice Center is dead, and that a bomb squad was coming to clear the car for a report of a suspicious package.
The man, who was alone in the truck, died by suicide with a gun, according to a Gallatin County Sheriff’s news release.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Bozeman interim police chief Jim Veltkamp said that the call came into police around 3:45 p.m.
Veltkamp said it appeared the man intentionally drove his truck into the building that houses the police department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, several courts, and support for the courts like clerks, victim services and administrative offices. He said it was an isolated incident and that there is no concern or danger for people living around the building.
“It’s just an unfortunate situation involving one individual,” Veltkamp said.
Veltkamp said the first concern of police was that the crash was related to “unrest or political activity” seen on a national scale. Veltkamp said officers found the crash does not appear to be related.
A witness told police that there was an “unusual package” in the back seat of the truck, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
The Lewis and Clark County bomb squad was called to the scene on Friday evening to clear the truck.
Shortly after the wreck Friday afternoon, Bozeman police blocked off both entrances to the parking lot of the building.
Detectives from the police department and sheriff’s office took pictures inside the truck and searched it for clues.
The steps to the building appeared to have stopped the truck from crashing into the glass doors of the building. Just beyond those doors is a security checkpoint, where sheriff’s deputies typically pass people through a metal detector and ensure they don’t have any weapons.
The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.