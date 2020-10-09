In the race for House District 59, Republican Marty Malone is positioning himself as the candidate who can continue the work of long-time Republican Rep. Alan Redfield, while Democrat Dan Vermillion is looking to bring a new perspective to the state Legislature.
Malone, 71, has had a ranch in the Paradise Valley for 40 years and works for Yellowstone Country Motors in Livingston. Previously, he spent three decades as a Montana State University extension agent and served two terms as a Park County commissioner. He narrowly lost reelection in 2016 to the more moderate candidate, Bill Berg.
Malone said one of his significant achievements as a county commissioner was the Gardiner Gateway Project, which required working with the state and federal government to improve the infrastructure near Yellowstone National Park.
Malone said he has similar views to Redfield, who is also a Paradise Valley rancher and who served as chairman of the House Taxation Committee. Redfield is term-limited from running again for House District 59, which covers the rural sections of Park County, all of Sweet Grass County and a small piece of northeastern Gallatin County.
“I want to bring an agricultural background and the conservative principles of limiting government to essential services and balancing the budget without increasing taxes,” Malone said.
If elected, he said his focus would be preserving agricultural lands, which he deems essential to the state’s economy and wildlife.
Vermillion, 53, grew up in Billings and has lived in the Livingston area for years. He earned a law degree from the University of Montana and went on to form Sweetwater Travel Company, a global fly-fishing company based in Livingston, with his brothers.
Vermillion serves on the Livingston School Board and was on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for 12 years. In 2018, he unsuccessfully ran against Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, in the race for Senate District 30, which covers much of Park and Sweet Grass counties. He lost 44% to 53%, despite having raised substantially more money than his opponent.
Vermillion said he recognizes that winning this election will also be challenging because House District 59 has long been conservative. But, he said that might be changing as the area grows.
“I am hopeful that people will say it’s time for something different,” Vermillion said.
If elected, Vermillion said he would like to reinvest in programs that the state Legislature has scaled back in recent years. He pointed to the 2017 state budget cuts that led to the closure of a Livingston mental health center.
He said schools and law enforcement officers have had to fill the gap left by that closure.
Vermillion supports Medicaid expansion and would like to find additional ways for the state to make health care more affordable. He also would like to address the growing affordable housing shortage in Park County.
As a former member of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, Vermillion said he is well equipped to work with Republicans and Democrats on legislation to protect the state’s land and water.
“I’m hopeful people will look at my record and see that I will be able to get things done in the state Legislature,” Vermillion said.
