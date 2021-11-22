Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Volunteer Renae Harberts puts out a box of carrots at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Volunteers Renae Harberts and Joan Davies sort boxes of produce at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Programs Manager Laura Stonecipher and Warehouse Coordinator Nick Savage work together behind the scenes at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Volunteer Doug McSpadden sorts soft goods at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. On a sunny Monday morning a few days before Thanksgiving, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank was buzzing with activity.A man dropped off a turkey, one of hundreds the food bank will give out this week. People came in asking when they could pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes as volunteers streamed throughout the building, getting ready for a busy week for the organization.The food bank helped lead Bozeman to victory over Missoula in the "Can the Griz" food drive that wrapped up with the rivalry game on Saturday. This week, food bank volunteers are turning their attention to Thanksgiving meals and are finalizing preparations for the Huffing for Stuffing run Thursday morning.“There’s just a lot going on. The place has an energy about it,” HRDC Food and Nutrition Director Jill Holder said Monday in the lobby of the food bank.HRDC is working to provide food supplies and warm meals for Thanksgiving.Holder said they were concerned for a bit that they would fall short in providing the number of turkeys needed.On Friday, Holder said they had about 600 turkeys lined up in the morning, but needed 875 to meet demand.By the end of the day, they had 881 turkeys, and more have come in since.“It’s just kind of amazing how things work out right now, and how the community basically steps up and says ‘Everyone matters,’” Holder said.“Everybody needs help once in a while and everybody can give help once in a while, and I love that this is how this place works.”Beyond distribution of food boxes, HRDC will also be prepping warm meals at Fork and Spoon on Thursday. They anticipate serving about 250 people between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Perhaps most exciting for some is the return of the in-person Huffing for Stuffing, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Proceeds from the race go toward the food bank budget, Holder said, but the physical show of support is even more gratifying than the financial support.“The sense of community that you get, and gratitude that you get race morning are super important,” Holder said. “It’s like a big hug on Thanksgiving.”Race organizer Monica Ruiz said they are expecting almost 3,000 people to participate in the kids fun run and the three races. As usual, there will be 5K and 10K distances, and, to mark this year as the 15th annual Huffing for Stuffing, there will also be a 15k race.Ruiz said they consulted the health department when planning the race. They are encouraging people to wear masks when not running, and working to make the tents and food areas more spread out.There will also be a virtual race option, but Ruiz said they are looking forward to again having people race in person.“Once the gun goes off — or the turkey gobble goes off — seeing the stream of people running up South Third with the backdrop of the mountains, I think that’s my favorite part,” Ruiz said.The kids run starts at 8 a.m., the 15k starts at 8:30 a.m., the 10k starts at 8:50 a.m. and the 5k starts at 9:10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to park anywhere north of Kagy Boulevard — Ruiz said the fieldhouse parking lot is a good option. Once the last runners are over the finish line and the Thanksgiving turkeys are in the oven, the food bank will continue its normal work.Holder said with the winter comes higher utility bills, just one factor that can impact someone's budget."As part of HRDC we are mindful that needing food is usually a symptom of high housing costs and bills that are hard to cover," Holder said. "You see people are living in their cars or they're living in campers. There is a level of anxiety and distress … Cold just can create a desperateness."

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 