Madison county officials on Thursday were searching for a small plane that reportedly crashed somewhere on the Madison range between Ennis Lake and Big Sky.
Sheriff Phil Fortner said a passenger in the plane called to report that it had crashed. He said law enforcement were unable to pinpoint an exact location for the incident.
“We’re not even sure that it’s in Madison County at this time,” Fortner said.
A crew in a medical helicopter were checking coordinates of where the call came from but were unable to find it.
As of 1 p.m., Fortner said, other aircrafts were in en route to conduct “air search and rescue missions.”
No further information was released.
This story will be updated.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.