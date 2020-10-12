A jury trial is scheduled to start Tuesday for a Madison County man accused of murdering a woman he was dating and burying her body on a ranch in 2018.
Stanley Gordon Bernardini is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, in connection to the death of 37-year-old Michelle Sorrows.
Bernardini’s trial is in Madison County District Court before Judge Luke Berger. The courtroom is closed to the public, but the trial will be livestreamed on Zoom.
Tuesday will likely be dedicated to narrowing down potential jurors to hear evidence in the case.
In September 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a missing person’s report for Sorrows.
Police said in charging documents that Bernardini was the last person who tried calling Sorrows in July. The cellphone’s GPS showed the phone was near Bernardini’s apartment on the Braxton/Jumping Horse Ranch in Madison County.
About a month later, police found blood splatter stains throughout Bernardini’s apartment that was later determined to “very likely” be Sorrows’ blood, court documents say. Police said they also found walls inside the apartment that had been cleaned and an empty bottle of bleach in a trash bag.
Bernardini told police that he saw Sorrows the day before she went missing but denied that he cleaned blood from inside his apartment.
Police arrested Bernardini and initially charged him with felony tampering and misdemeanor charges for drug possession.
In the months leading up to the homicide charges, two inmates at the Gallatin County jail said Bernardini confided in them that he had killed Sorrows and buried her body, court documents say.
One inmate told police Bernardini described a fight between Sorrows and Bernardini after they ingested meth and were drinking, court documents say. Bernardini repeatedly head-butted Sorrows until she was bleeding after Sorrows had head-butted and spit in Bernardini’s face, according to charging documents.
Police said in charging documents that Bernardini told the inmate that Sorrows was on the floor not breathing after the fight. The inmate told police Bernardini didn’t resuscitate Sorrows because he was still mad at her for “tearing up his place.”
The other inmate told police where Bernardini had buried Sorrows.
Police eventually found Sorrows’ body wrapped in a tarp and buried in a location consistent with where Bernardini had told the inmate, court documents say.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.