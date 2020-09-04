A fire that burned more than 1,800 acres and killed livestock near Norris last month was not likely started by natural causes, according to Madison County officials investigating the blaze.
Meanwhile, officials in Gallatin County have determined that a spark from a farm truck caused a fire that scorched 300 acres north of Bozeman earlier this week.
Madison Sheriff Phil Fortner said his office is investigating the Bradley Creek Fire near Norris and that he didn’t want to release too many details.
“The cause of the fire is unknown, but it doesn’t seem to be related to Mother Nature,” he said.
Fortner said he has one lead that makes him believe that it wasn’t ignited by weather. However, he declined to say whether he thought it was arson.
Fortner asked anyone with information about how the fire started to call the sheriff’s office at 406-843-5301.
“If anybody knows of anyone that was in that area on that day and time, they could sure let me know,” he said.
Knocking down the fire was estimated to cost $368,000, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov.
Fueled by grass, sagebrush and juniper, the fire covered 1,870 acres southeast of Norris along the Bradley Creek drainage. Rain and favorable winds helped keep the flames from spreading further as crews from multiple agencies contained the fire within a few days.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.S. Forest Service and Madison County responded to the fire.
Fire officials in Belgrade determined that a grain truck’s muffler caused 300 acres north of Bozeman to burn earlier this week.
Ron Lindroth, fire chief for Central Valley Fire District, said the truck was driving behind a combine when it backfired and sparked fields in the Bridger foothills. The fire was near the intersection of Toohey and Walker roads.
“With all the very, very dry wheat stubble, that’s what caught it,” he said.
Lindroth estimated the fire initially burned 200 acres. He said there was another spot ahead of a road that took off and burned an additional 100 acres. No structures were damaged in the fire.
Resources from Central Valley, Bridger Canyon, Hyalite and Bozeman fire districts responded to the fire. Helicopters also helped in stopping the wildfire. Lindroth said that firefighters contained the flames in a little more than an hour.
Heading into the holiday weekend, he said, vegetation is dry and people need to be careful not to cause sparks that could lead to fires. Lindroth said fire crews, like his, have firefighters helping fires happening in other states.
“Fire services all across the state are highly taxed from nearby fires, so be very careful with anything that could start a fire,” he said.
