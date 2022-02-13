Valentine’s Day can be a somewhat polarizing holiday. If one isn’t into expensive dinners and rom-coms, it can feel like just another Monday.
Bozeman’s local animal shelter has the perfect solution for those who are less than excited about the heart-eyes part of the holiday: Love Stinks, a different kind of Valentine’s Day fundraiser.
“We just want to do something a little more fun for Valentine’s Day that wasn’t as cute as most Valentine’s Day things are,” said Kristin Sherwood, the volunteer and outreach coordinator at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
For every $5 donated online, Heart of the Valley will write whatever name the donor wants on the bottom of a litter box. One of the shelter’s 10 up-for-adoption kittens and cats will do their business in the litter box, as cats do — and on all the names in the box.
“There was another shelter out of state that was doing something very similar and we were like, oh that’s funny, I wonder if we could do something like that,” said Sherwood. “It is just a fun way to get people involved and donate $5 and then they get their ex’s name or whoever else they may want in a litter box, and then our cats will just do their thing.”
The fundraiser opened earlier this week and, with the exception of a brief internet outage at the shelter on Friday, has been steadily rolling along, Sherwood said. The fundraiser will close on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
“It’s a little different than our normal fundraiser,” she said. “We think we’ll get a good response.”
The shelter’s usual early-spring fundraiser, a virtual version of the Snowshoe Shuffle, is still on for this year. The Snowshoe Shuffle encourages people to get outside with their dogs and compete to see who can log the most miles and raise the most money for the shelter. The event is generally held in Big Sky.
“(The Snowshoe Shuffle) gets people outside with their dogs, and there’s also a silent auction,” Sherwood said.
Heart of the Valley has also returned to normal hours and operations after a staffing shortage made it so appointments needed to be required to visit, adopt or surrender a pet to the shelter.
“We were doing appointment-only for adoptions over the last month, we had some short staffing like everyone else around the area,” Sherwood said. “But as of this week, our doors are back open for normal operating hours.”
Donations can be made to Heart of the Valley’s Love Stinks fundraiser online at www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/donations/lovestinks/. Heart of the Valley is open for animal adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.