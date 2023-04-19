Let the news come to you

Elisha Mann and Susan Mann

Susan and Elisha Mann.

It didn't matter if it was burning hot or bitterly cold. As long as his hands wouldn't freeze, Elisha Mann could often be found somewhere on Main Street, playing his guitar and singing.

Some passersby probably assumed he was a busker just looking to make a few bucks or an eager musician who had nothing better to do with his days.


But Elisha was out there to share his faith with people in the best way he knew how. He was musically talented. His wife, Susan Mann, said he “just had rhythm.” He started with playing percussion, then decided to learn guitar — which he taught himself over the course of a few years.

Elisha Mann
A memorial for Elisha Mann is taped to the bench outside Schnee’s on Main Street where Mann was often seen playing guitar. Mann died on March 21.
Elisha Mann
Pedestrians stroll past a memorial for Elisha Mann taped to a bench outside Schnee’s on Main Street on Friday, March 31, 2023. Mann, who died on March 21, was often heard playing guitar from the bench.
Elisha Mann art

Mann was a talented artist as well as a musician.
Elisha Mann

Elisha Mann — wearing the black cowboy hat — and family.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

