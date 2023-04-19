It didn't matter if it was burning hot or bitterly cold. As long as his hands wouldn't freeze, Elisha Mann could often be found somewhere on Main Street, playing his guitar and singing.
Some passersby probably assumed he was a busker just looking to make a few bucks or an eager musician who had nothing better to do with his days.
But Elisha was out there to share his faith with people in the best way he knew how. He was musically talented. His wife, Susan Mann, said he “just had rhythm.” He started with playing percussion, then decided to learn guitar — which he taught himself over the course of a few years.
He wrote thousands of songs, most focused on his religious beliefs, and just loved performing.
“We both had the same desire to share the Lord with people, and he saw an avenue through music,” Susan said.
Elisha, 69, died on March 21. He leaves behind Susan, eight kids, 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind a legacy of music, friendship and ministry in downtown Bozeman.
A musical fixture for downtown Bozeman
Susan and Elisha were part of a religious movement in the late 1960s and 1970s that spread through the country as society went through massive upheaval.
Susan was living in Seattle when a friend of hers got a call from a pastor back home in Oregon who was trying to start a Christian coffee shop and asked the friend to bring some people to help. Susan went with the friend, where she met Elisha, who was helping with the café, even painting a huge mural on one of the walls.
They became friends, then got engaged and married. In 1984, Elisha felt called to move to Montana, so they packed up their kids and headed to the Gallatin Valley.
They quickly made it their home.
Elisha loved canoeing and hiking — often off-trail — in the Montana wilderness. His band, Strang’r Pilgr’m, played at festivals, fairs, coffee shops and radio stations in the area — pretty much wherever they could.
His daughter, Winter Blackmore, remembers the band practicing in their living room.
Tyler James said he first met when his band would play at a restaurant James worked at downtown. Later, Elisha would come into Music Villa, where James works, to buy equipment or just talk music.
James remembers that Elisha loved original music, and would always make sure to let local musicians know when he had been to one of their shows, to tell them they had done a good job.
“He was really supportive of local musicians,” James said.
Susan said he produced 30 albums, often drawing the covers himself. Eventually, his band drifted apart. Elisha took to playing by himself, or with some of his grandchildren, on Main Street.
“He always loved being around people, he loved talking about Jesus,” Blackmore said.
That is where Dawn Josephine met him. She said Elisha came into her jewelry store on Main Street to introduce himself shortly after she opened. Eventually, he started storing his equipment in her store, where Susan worked for a while.
Josephine remembers Elisha taking the time to talk to everyone on Main Street — locals, tourists, and those experiencing homelessness.
“He was kind of a counselor on the street,” Josephine said. “He was like a fixture. It was a soothing thing for downtown, I think, that there was always music playing.”
Though most of his songs focused on his faith, and Elisha loved talking about it, James said he never felt like Elisha was pushing it on him.
Blackmore said he just loved being around people. He would even remember tourists’ names who came through town once a year.
“People just were blessed by his kindness,” Blackmore said.
Curt Smith, president at Schnee’s, met Elisha when he started playing outside of the store. In the best way possible, Smith said, Elisha was a character.
“He had a mystique about him,” Smith said. “He attracted people because of his great beard and his music. … We appreciated him being here for sure.”
Susan said his love of music never faded. He kept playing on Main Street for as long as he could.
“He even kept having more musical breakthroughs as he was on the street playing,” Susan said.
“Even a month before he passed away, he came home and said, ‘I've had another breakthrough.’ It was awesome.”
Final lyric
Though many in Bozeman knew of Elisha for his downtown performances, there was a lot about him that people may not have known.
He was a talented artist, drawing his own album covers and at one point, drawing cartoon advertisements for a local business. He loved to take his kids on adventures, and loved playing music and chess with his grandkids, a handful of whom got his musical genes.
He was also wickedly funny.
“He was spontaneous,” Susan said. “He knew how to take something that happened in the moment and turn it into something extremely hilarious.”
Even in the last month of his life, Blackmore said, he held onto his humor. Anytime he would notice people around him getting sad, he would crack a joke to try to lighten the mood.
“He loved to make people laugh,” Blackmore said.
He was there for his family, too. Just over a week before he died, he officiated his granddaughter’s wedding. Blackmore said the day before the wedding, he was having trouble walking and seemed to be having a hard time getting enough breath to speak.
But right before the ceremony, Blackmore asked him if she should go get his wheelchair.
“And he said, ‘No. Why would I do that?’ And he didn't use it all day,” Blackmore said. “He got to officiate her wedding and share about Jesus one more time, and stayed for hours and hung out with everybody and took pictures. … It was really special.”
Since Elisha died, Susan has been finding songs he wrote and never put to music around the house, including songs he wrote about his grandkids.
The songs have been comforting to read, Susan said.
One she found was titled “Songs are the journal.”
The chorus states his songs are a “legacy to hand down to those that I have loved.”
“My songs are the journal that I keep writing down. Misadventures, happy times, what has come around. Search them for their meaning, some personal, some not. my songs are the journal of what's been saved and lost,” the lyrics read. “My songs are the journal of the part of me that lasts.”
