Thousands of fans are expected to pile into Bobcat Stadium Saturday for a long-awaited concert.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is set to host a concert at the stadium, more than two years after it was originally scheduled. The tour in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and first rescheduled to July 2021.
But citing differing health restrictions across the country, Chesney again rescheduled the tour to this year and is scheduled to perform Saturday night in the football stadium.
It will be the first time Chesney has performed in Montana in 20 years.
Over 24,000 people are expected to attend, Montana State University spokesperson Michael Becker said Friday.
The singer, famous for the “No Shoes Nation” moniker for his fans, is performing with Carly Pearce and Old Dominion. The show starts at 6 p.m.
Parking opens at 1 p.m. and stadium doors open at 5 p.m., according to MSU. Bags larger than a clutch purse will not be allowed into the stadium, but fans can bring in empty water bottles to fill up inside the stadium.
A concert of this size is relatively unusual for Bozeman. Becker said MSU has had only a few concerts in the stadium, starting before the pandemic.
The crowds are expected to be slightly bigger than other events in the stadium.
The most attended MSU home football game during the 2021 season drew 20,457 fans to Bobcat Stadium for a playoff matchup with South Dakota State in mid-December. (The Bobcats won that one, if you didn’t remember). Other home games in the 2021 season averaged about 19,000 fans.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said MSU is handling much of the security for the concert. Kagy Boulevard will be closed between Seventh and 11th avenues starting at 6 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning, according to the Bozeman Street report.
After the concert, Bozeman Police are planning to have officers stationed downtown, Veltkamp said, and throughout the city as people leave the stadium and head home or to bars.
He recommended people prepare to be patient as the large number of fans could crowd the city’s streets and establishments.
“An event this size doesn’t come to Bozeman very often,” Veltkamp said.
