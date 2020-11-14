LockHorn Hard Cider has filed a counterclaim against Red Lodge Ales in an ongoing lawsuit over beer and cider names.
The Bozeman cidery’s newest filing alleges that the Red Lodge-based brewery and its Billings-based cidery subsidiary are unlawfully using the term “Flathead Cider.”
Red Lodge Ales had previously filed a lawsuit in Billings district court in early August, alleging that LockHorn is unlawfully using the term “Beartooth” and creating unfair competition with Red Lodge Ales’ trademarked “Beartooth Pale Ale.” It also filed an answer and a counterclaim to LockHorn’s counterclaim, largely denying the allegations and alleging that LockHorn’s Flathead Cherry Cider is not made in Montana.
Both of the names in contention come from Indigenous tribes that historically resided in and around Montana. “Beartooth,” originally “bear’s tooth” or “bear’s teeth,” originated from the Apsaalooke Crow tribe and was a term for a spire in the Beartooth Mountains.
In LockHorn’s Oct. 27 answer and counterclaim against Red Lodge Ales, it largely denies Red Lodge Ales’ claims that it’s unlawfully using the term “Beartooth” in marketing its Beartooth Bittersweet Cider.
LockHorn owners Anna and Glen Deal said they want a “common sense solution” to the lawsuits, which they said they didn’t feel were filed in good faith.
“We’d rather compete in the market” instead of in the courtroom, Anna Deal said.
Antoinette Tease, Red Lodge Ales’ attorney, said in a statement that the counterclaims filed by LockHorn are “without merit.”
“Red Lodge Ales has asserted a counterclaim against Lockhorn (sic) alleging false advertising based on Lockhorn’s (sic) claims that its ‘Flathead Cherry Cider’ is ‘100% Montana Made,’” Tease wrote in a statement to the Chronicle.
LockHorn alleged the same against Red Lodge Ales in its Oct. 27 filings, saying Red Lodge Ales uses more cherry concentrate than Flathead cherry in its Flathead Cherry Cider. In its Nov. 4 answer and counterclaims, Red Lodge Ales stated that it does use more cherry juice from concentrate than Flathead cherries in its Flathead Cherry Cider.
Red Lodge Ales also argues that LockHorn abandoned its trademark on Flathead Cherry Cider and that it wasn’t made in Montana, both statements the owners deny.
LockHorn did stop making Flathead Cherry Cider for several years because it couldn’t purchase Flathead cherries at a price that made it feasible, Glen Deal said.
Instead, it made and marketed regular cherry cider. Marketing that product as Flathead Cherry Cider “would be dishonest,” Anna Deal said.
Part of the contention in the cases lies on trademark and prior use laws. LockHorn argues in the filings that it trademarked and used the term “Flathead Cherry Cider” before Red Lodge Ales. Red Lodge Ales argues that, because it didn’t produce the cider for several years, LockHorn abandoned the trademark.
Red Lodge Ales has previously sent a cease and desist to another Montana cidery for using the name Flathead Cherry Cider.
In the original lawsuit filed against LockHorn, Red Lodge Ales alleged that LockHorn didn’t have the right to use the name “Beartooth” in its Beartooth Bittersweet Cider because it has a trademark on the name Beartooth Pale Ale.
