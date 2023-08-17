Local scout troops made lifelong memories together after completing a 50-mile backpacking trip along the Gallatin Crest to celebrate 50 years of scouting.
July 12 to 16, Scout troops 676 and 619, both from Bozeman, hiked from Hyalite Canyon to Yellowstone National Park — about 13,000 feet in elevation gain — for Troop 676’s 50th anniversary. There were 13 scouts and eight adult leaders on the trip. The ages of the scouts ranged from 11 to 17.
Both troops were led by husband-and-wife scoutmasters Jason and Katie Daughenbaugh. Jason leads the all-boys Troop 676 and Katie, who stepped down as scoutmaster on Aug. 13, led the all-girls Troop 619.
The idea for the trip, Jason said, was almost as fun as the trip itself. A fellow scoutmaster had been researching the history of scouting in the area, when he found an article about Homer Magee, Troop 676’s first scoutmaster.
“He was quite a character it sounds like,” Jason said. “He would sleep outside every night, even when he moved to Hillcrest — the retirement home out here — he would sleep out on his patio year-round. Funny guy.”
Jason said Magee’s troop started a tradition in 1975 — hiking 50 miles every summer. Now, Jason said, he hopes he and his scouts can continue that tradition of hiking Magee’s route to Yellowstone.
Several scouts who went on the adventure said it was an incredible experience. During the five-day journey, scouts and their adult leaders saw wildlife, beautiful plants and views and climbed through slippery snow fields.
Avery Harris, a 15-year-old Eagle Scout from Troop 619, said she was excited about the trip after the troops completed a 50-mile packrafting trip last summer at the Montana Outdoor High Adventure Base.
“I had so much fun on that trip that when this opportunity presented itself, I was like, ‘I’m definitely going on that,’” Harris said. “It’s just so crazy to be out in the woods for a week at a time and not have your phone — just being with people that you enjoy spending time with — and to see so many amazing things that no one sees because no one wants to hike 50 miles in the backcountry.”
Elizabeth Williamson, a 13-year-old Life Scout in Troop 619, said her fellow scouts made the trip easier.
“I knew it was going to be challenging, but it’s also like, I’ll be with my friends,” Williamson said. “Also, you never know — that could be the last time I ever do something like that. You can’t take it for granted. When something pops out at you, you just have to go for it.”
Matthew Watson, a 14-year-old Tenderfoot Scout in Troop 676, also said it was a valuable opportunity.
“I’d never done a big backpacking trip before,” Watson said. “The biggest one was 2.5 miles out and 2.5 miles back. When the opportunity to do a really, really big one came, I thought it would be a great experience — one that’ll only happen once in a lifetime.”
Gavin Card, a 13-year-old Tenderfoot Scout, said he was not nervous at all before the trip.
“My mom was though,” Card said. “I was like, ‘I’ll be fine, mom.’ She was still nervous.”
The troops had been planning the trip since October, Jason said, but started talking about it long before then.
“We were asking the scouts, ‘oh, it’s our 50-year anniversary, what should we do to celebrate — have a party or something?’ They were hung on the 50 number and were like, ‘oh, what if we do another 50 miler?’”
Katie said planning the trip felt like the hardest part. Safety was a “big conversation” before the trip, she said, and they had to tell the scouts not to climb on things or balance on logs.
Luckily, she said, the only injuries were blisters and two bloody noses. For food, the troops bought freeze-dried ingredients and mixed them, only costing about $4 a meal per person.
The scouts found ways to be helpful along the trip. They helped maintain the trails by cutting fallen tree limbs and fixing drainage problems. They also help other groups of hikers. Early in the trip, Jason said, the troops encountered four men trying to cross a step snow field. One of them turned out to be a former assistant scoutmaster for Troop 676.
Katie said Jason talked the men into glissading, or sliding, down the snow field.
“We watched them and they were hooping and hollering all the way down,” Katie said. “The one guy was on the phone with his wife saying, ‘oh, we think we’re just going to go for it, but there’s scouts here that say it’s okay,’ and she’s like, ‘will they save you if something happens?’ I guess we talked the old guys into having fun.”
When the troops crossed into Yellowstone, they came across a group of hikers from Texas who had run out of water, Katie said, and the scouts were able to help them fill their water.
Troop 619, founded in 2019, was Montana’s first all-girls scout troop. Katie said scouting teaches an important lesson to young girls.
“I think my favorite part — I mean, one of my biggest reasons for starting the troop was I want girls to have the same opportunities, and I also want girls to know they can do hard things,” Katie said. “This definitely showed them that. No offense — kids can be kind of wimpy these days. ‘I’m not going to do that. That’s too hard. I’m out of shape.’ But then once they realize they can do those things, it’s pretty eye-opening. You just have to know you can do it.”
Harris said the trip helped teach her how strong she is.
“No matter how hard it is, you always can do it,” she said. “You just have to get past that mental block because you’re way stronger than you think you are.”
The scouts also helped support each other along the way. Card said he almost fell in an icy part of the trail, but another scout grabbed his pack. Jason said everyone helped keep the group in high spirits. Friendships were also made along the way.
“Scouts has brought a lot of people into my life that I never would have hung out with before into my life, just because we come from different schools, different age groups,” Harris said. “I get to meet so many new people, especially from the 50 miler trek. There’s some people I hadn’t spent a week with before and by the end of it, we’re really close friends.”
Jason and Katie said the kids weren’t the only ones having fun.
“One of the funnest things about scouting for the adults is the other adults,” Katie said. “We think about this being an opportunity for kids, which it is, but it’s also an opportunity for adults to get friends who enjoy doing the same thing.”
Katie said her and Jason’s marriage has helped run the troop’s more efficiently because they are able to easily coordinate schedules. Plus, she said, parents with sons and daughters appreciate the convenience. Both of their children, Reder, aged 17, and Ruby, aged 15, are Eagle Scouts.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.