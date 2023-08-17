Let the news come to you

Local scout troops made lifelong memories together after completing a 50-mile backpacking trip along the Gallatin Crest to celebrate 50 years of scouting.

July 12 to 16, Scout troops 676 and 619, both from Bozeman, hiked from Hyalite Canyon to Yellowstone National Park — about 13,000 feet in elevation gain — for Troop 676’s 50th anniversary. There were 13 scouts and eight adult leaders on the trip. The ages of the scouts ranged from 11 to 17.

Both troops were led by husband-and-wife scoutmasters Jason and Katie Daughenbaugh. Jason leads the all-boys Troop 676 and Katie, who stepped down as scoutmaster on Aug. 13, led the all-girls Troop 619.


