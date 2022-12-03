A local nonprofit tackling family homelessness is calling for donations as it continues to see increased need.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley announced a fundraiser through Dec. 31 with a small group of anonymous donors matching up to $160,000 in donations.
The money will go toward the nonprofit’s general operation fund to help serve the growing number of children and families experiencing homelessness, according to Family Promise Executive Director Christel Chvilicek.
Since 2019, Family Promise has seen a 600% increase in the families it serves, Chvilicek said. Last year, it served 196 families or 501 individuals. With its shelter program serving around 19 families at a time, the nonprofit also has over 30 families on its waitlist.
“This is the time more than ever that we need support from our community so that we keep serving all of these families that are struggling in the valley,” she said.
People interested in donating can do so online. As of Friday, just over $18,000 of the $160,000 had been raised.
One client, who asked to be anonymous because she’s fleeing domestic violence, said Family Promise feels like a safe place. She meets weekly with a caseworker to set goals and follow-up with them. She and her kids are at Family Promise almost daily and that extra connection has started to feel like a family.
“When you’re trying to build that foundation in your life that extra support is needed and they’re there for you,” she said.
She encouraged anyone struggling or needing help to reach out.
The nonprofit tries to come from an approach that there’s no one reason someone might experience homelessness and instead look at the whole picture, Chvilicek said.
While the limited supply of rentals and the high cost of living are huge contributors, there’s a significant number of people who are $400 away from experiencing homelessness, according to Chvilicek.
“It’s that one added expense that someone wasn’t expecting that kind of leads them into homelessness,” she said. “Whether that’s a medical bill or their car broke or maybe they lost their job for a short period of time.”
Since the cold weather set in, the nonprofit saw an increase in families reaching out. Chivilicek said there have been families living in parked RVs or even one living in a tent in a park who have reached out the last few months for support.
“As this cold weather starts to come, it makes it more of a reality that they really can’t survive in this cold so we’ve more people asking if we can work with them,” she said.
In addition to the shelter program, the nonprofit also has early learning center, long-term support, a day-use facility and case workers that help connect clients with resources.
“We have these amazing case workers that work with (clients) very intensively on all these different goals,” Chvilicek said. “We’re not a Band-Aid. We fix the entire situation that they’re looking at to have that house and stay housed.”
Family Promise recently moved into a new building at 1603 Tschache Lane with a stocked kitchen, laundry facilities, showers and bathrooms, storage facilities, a children’s play area, computers and two quiet rooms.
“Now that we have this new building, we are having people walk in off the streets,” Chvilicek said.
The public-facing building has also helped to spread the word of Family Promise’s operations to potential volunteers and donors.
It’s how Scott Fletcher, a Family Promise volunteer, initially encountered the nonprofit. He’s lived in Bozeman for the last 22 years and first heard of the organization when it began construction of its building.
“It’s one of the things that the new facility is doing is really getting it out to people that this is a problem we have in our community. Let’s get together and solve it where before it was kind of underground,” said Fletcher, who has volunteered with Family Promise since this summer.
One of the things that stands out to Fletcher since he started volunteering this summer is how the organization gives people hope. He said there’s so many fortunate people in Bozeman, including himself, that it’s easy to lose sight of what Family Promise does.
“If Family Promise can help these families get back on their feet, learn how to manage their money, and kind of take their life to that next stage, that gets passed down to their children,” Fletcher said.
While donating and giving is common around the holidays, Fletcher said he hopes people keep the efforts of Family Promise in mind all year.
“Working and being homeless is never easy. Working and being homeless with kids is especially hard regardless of the time of year,” he said.
