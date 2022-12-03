Let the news come to you

A local nonprofit tackling family homelessness is calling for donations as it continues to see increased need.

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley announced a fundraiser through Dec. 31 with a small group of anonymous donors matching up to $160,000 in donations.

The money will go toward the nonprofit’s general operation fund to help serve the growing number of children and families experiencing homelessness, according to Family Promise Executive Director Christel Chvilicek.


