A local musician released his first solo project Friday, with all proceeds going towards the production of an independent documentary on missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Adrian Mitchell, 25, has played music in and around Bozeman as part of the band Afterglow since moving to the area in 2018, but the recently released “The Id of Adrian EP” is the singer-songwriter’s first solo release.
“It’s very raw. I didn’t actually realize how personal the songs are until they were about done and I was like, oh god, people are going to hear this,” Mitchell said. “It’s slightly nerve-wracking but very exciting at the same time.”
Mitchell moved to Bozeman from Los Angeles in early 2018, but grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which inspired one of the two songs on the EP, “Trestle Bridge,” which the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea also writes about in his memoir.
“He talks about going to this Trestle Bridge,” Mitchell said. “When I was in high school, me and all my friends used to go to that exact same Trestle Bridge and also do bad-kid stuff. That’s where I smoked my first cigarette. So when I was reading that book .... it just blew my mind.”
The proceeds from the EP will go to the production of a MMIW documentary called “They Are Gone,” which is being worked on by a friend of Mitchell’s who he said did not want to be named for safety reasons.
“This is just to give him some financial freedom to continue to do his investigation,” Mitchell said. “He’s doing it completely independently.”
Indigenous people, and especially Indigenous women, go missing at a rate much higher than the rest of the population, as reported by the New York Times. The patchwork of local, tribal, state and federal jurisdiction on reservations, which span vast stretches of land, can make it confusing to know which entity is responsible for what in an investigation.
“The Id of Adrian” is available to buy and stream on Bandcamp and Soundcloud, as well as to stream on Spotify. While streaming brings in very small amounts of revenue, Mitchell said anything he makes off of the EP will go to the documentary.
“Rest assured, if people stream it, I’ll still be donating whatever I get from that to the cause,” he said.
