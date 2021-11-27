Local "lasagna chefs" serve hot meals to neighbors in need By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lasagna Love founder Rhiannon Menn is pictured making several pans of lasagna. Menn founded the organization in April 2020 in San Diego, Calif. (Courtesy of Lasagna Love) Courtesy of Lasagna Love Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Around the holidays last year, Cindy Wilson read a newspaper article from Souix Falls, South Dakota, about a woman making and delivering lasagnas to her neighbors in need.Wilson, of Bozeman, thought it seemed like a great way to volunteer during the pandemic. She Googled to see if the organization was operating in Montana and found Lasagna Love.Lasagna Love is a national volunteer organization that brings home cooked, free lasagnas to those struggling. It was founded in San Diego in April 2020 and has since grown to deliver an average of 3,500 lasagnas every week nationwide with more than 20,000 volunteers. The organization still has a relatively small footprint in Montana — with about 50 volunteers making 30 to 40 lasagnas a week — but Wilson said it’s still meeting a need.“The need can come in many forms, it’s not just financial or food insecurity,” Wilson said. “It can be emotional hardships or illness in the family, and we have zero judgement.”Wilson’s delivered to fraught parents who need a break cooking, older people and of course, broke Montana State University students.Anyone can sign up for a lasagna, or nominate someone for the meal, through an online portal regardless of where they are in Montana.Based on their location, they will be matched with a nearby volunteer “lasagna chef” who will cook the lasagna and deliver it to their home.For far flung areas of Montana, most volunteers are willing to drive up to four hours to deliver the meal, Wilson said. She’s personally driven from Bozeman to as far as Laurel to deliver lasagnas.“We deliver a lot more than just a meal. I think it truly shows people that there are fellow humans in their community who care,” Wilson said.If anyone has a dietary restriction, or just plain dislikes lasagna — although who doesn’t like lasagna? — Wilson said most volunteers will make accommodations or even an entirely different meal.Genevieve Burmeister, of Belgrade, started volunteering near Christmastime last year after seeing a video on social media about the organization. Wanting a safe way to volunteer during the pandemic, it seemed like a great fit. “I enjoy doing it,” she said. “My husband and I agreed that it’s something easy to do to give back to our community. We don’t have unlimited funds to support a big organization. It’s small but I do think it has a big impact on people.”She started cooking as a volunteer “lasagna chef” in January. Since then, she estimates she’s made 27 lasagnas — give or take. She also makes sure to include a salad, garlic bread and a desert with every lasagna.Burmeister said some people will text a thank you to her, which makes her feel good.“But my husband was way more impacted this summer,” she said.This summer Burmeister would cook the lasagnas and her husband, Kris, would deliver the meals.One delivery this summer was to a single mom who had just left an abusive relationship.“My husband, who’s a hunter, was adamant to give them 20 pounds of elk on top of it. He felt like that was really important to him. Those stories really strike you," she said.Wilson said Lasagna Love is always looking for more Montana volunteers.Volunteers can make their own schedule, although volunteers are expected to cover the costs of ingredients and gas to fulfill meal orders."Someone can make a lasagna a single time, once a month, every other month or once a week," she said. "It's up to them."To volunteer, or to nominate yourself or someone else to get a meal, go to lasagnalove.org. 