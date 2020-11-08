A small group gathered around the spot in the northwestern corner of the Sunset Hills Cemetery where the bodies of Bozeman’s unknown dead are tucked away.
The group of approximately 20 people faced a monolith engraved with the words, “Before you lie the graves of early Bozeman residents whose names have been lost to history.”
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Carol Elliott read the preamble of the United States Constitution. Five members of American Legion Post #14 performed a posting of the colors.
Saturday’s monument dedication ceremony was organized by the Mount Hyalite Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor the unknown number of people who lie in unmarked plots dating back to the 1800s.
“They don’t know exactly which plots have someone buried in them or not, so really they can’t bury anyone over here,” said Cheryl Genovese, a Mount Hyalite Chapter member. A few stories about people in the unmarked graves were preserved, but most of the records were thrown out, she said.
Historians know more than a dozen poor farmers were buried there, but little else was recorded.
Genovese and Cindy Bond, another Mount Hyalite Chapter member, decided they wanted to commemorate the unnamed dead after they toured the cemetery with the Gallatin County Genealogy Society in 2019.
Genovese and Bond decided to apply for a $5,000 grant from the National Society Historic Preservation Committee. They won the grant this summer. With help from the city, the grant money and additional donations, Bond and Genovese had a monument to the dead engraved and installed. They held a dedication ceremony Saturday.
The Daughters of the American Revolution’s mission is to promote historical preservation. The non-political national society has added more than 40 historical markers across the state and thousands of historical markers across the country.
“We’re looking for more projects like this,” Bond said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.