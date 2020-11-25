Organizations in Big Sky are coming together to improve the town’s behavioral health services.
Bozeman Health, Western Montana Mental Health Center and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation have formed the Big Sky Behavioral Health Coalition, a new organization that will develop health and wellness programs, reduce barriers to care and coordinate with groups that already offer behavioral health services in the Big Sky area.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation plans to hire a coalition director in the coming months and will open an office for the new organization in the Big Sky Town Center.
“Behavioral health and the services our community needs are obviously lacking,” said Ciara Wolfe, the vice president of philanthropy for the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, at a Big Sky Chamber of Commerce event last week. “They were lacking before the pandemic and … the pandemic only has exacerbated that.”
Funding for new initiatives could come from organizations like the Moonlight Community Foundation, the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation and Big Sky’s resort tax revenue, Wolfe said.
In addition to joining the Big Sky Behavioral Health Coalition, Bozeman Health is partnering with Madison Valley Medical Center to expand behavioral health services at Big Sky Medical Center.
Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis recently pledged to provide part-time behavioral health staff to the Big Sky Medical Center.
The two hospitals also will collaborate on advertising and educational campaigns aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues and raising awareness about the existing resources in Big Sky. They hope to collaborate on a contract for 24/7 telepsychiatry services.
“Knowing well how closely connected we are in Ennis to Big Sky — our people, our geography, our recreation pursuits, our economic well-being — we’re honored to share what we can and to build even stronger partnerships with Bozeman Health and Big Sky Medical Center,” said Allen Rohrback, CEO of Madison Valley Medical Center.
Big Sky Medical Center and Madison Valley Medical Center officials said they hope the behavioral health partnership will be the first of many joint initiatives.
“This is a great example of what compassionate collaboration can mean for those in need, not just today but long into the future,” said John Hill, Bozeman Health president and CEO.
For instance, a 2017 survey found that 20% of Big Sky residents said their mental health wasn’t good and 50% said substance abuse — theirs or someone else’s — had negatively impacted their lives.
Davis & Associates, which released its findings in March, concluded that the primary reasons people weren’t receiving the treatment they needed were lack of awareness around existing resources, difficulty accessing those resources and a local culture that stigmatized mental health issues.
Davis & Associates’ primary recommendation was to create a new nonprofit — like Big Sky Behavioral Health Coalition — that would serve multiple functions, including helping people navigate existing services, assisting with paying for care, recruiting new mental health providers to Big Sky and expanding telehealth services.
