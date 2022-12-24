Let the news come to you

Local food banks have seen the need for support increase in 2022, amid inflation and rising costs of living.

From July to October, the three food banks served by HRDC — Gallatin Valley, Big Sky and Headwaters Area food banks — handed out 5,941 food boxes. That time last year, the food banks handed out 3,809 food boxes, according to Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition department director.

“It’s not necessarily that we’re seeing more households but the people that we see need more help,” she said. “Those who need help are really not doing great. It’s probably an obvious statement that there’s a lot of people living in substandard housing, whether a camper or a car.”


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

