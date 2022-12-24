Local food banks have seen the need for support increase in 2022, amid inflation and rising costs of living.
From July to October, the three food banks served by HRDC — Gallatin Valley, Big Sky and Headwaters Area food banks — handed out 5,941 food boxes. That time last year, the food banks handed out 3,809 food boxes, according to Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition department director.
“It’s not necessarily that we’re seeing more households but the people that we see need more help,” she said. “Those who need help are really not doing great. It’s probably an obvious statement that there’s a lot of people living in substandard housing, whether a camper or a car.”
The holidays can be a busy time for donations, especially with the annual Can the Griz food drive in November. While the numbers were slightly down from last year, Holder said she was relieved so much was donated.
“The cost of food is so high compared to last year, so I was worried with how it was going to go,” she said.
Even with donations, the food bank still purchases food to fill in the gaps for certain items it wants to have available to people. In the first six months of its financial year, July to December, it has spent its entire food budget for the year.
While it typically purchases more in the fall than it needs to in the spring, Holder said the food bank has been doing that more often.
“To say that we’ve spent everything we’ve budgeted for is kind of alarming,” she said. “We will be focusing on our spring food drives to really get what we need. We have enough food right now to fill in the gaps, but we will be buying more.”
While the food bank tries to keep items like baby formula and diapers on the shelves, they can be hard to stock and often not exactly what the individual might need.
For the Big Sky and Headwaters Area food banks, the needs have increased since the start of the pandemic. Before 2020, the Headwaters Area food bank averaged around 40 households a month. In October 2021, they served 248, according to Holder. Big Sky has doubled the households it served.
“I think ultimately there’s a greater need from years’ past,” she said.
The food banks are a low barrier service for people who might be facing a variety of economic hardships, including rent increases, a medical emergency, being behind on wages due to missed work from illness or taking in additional family or friends.
“It’s nice that our community believes that HRDC and the food bank are worth investing in because it creates that safety net for people,” she said.
Holder said they often see grandparents taking in grandchildren either permanently or during the day, and it can often strain their budgets.
“It doesn’t take much to tip the scales when you’re just living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “All it takes is one thing. A lot of the people we see also don’t have a very deep bench of people who can help them.”
For December holidays, Holder said the food bank typically helps support other organizations’ food distribution efforts, like the Salvation Army and Hope and the Holidays in Livingston.
Fork and Spoon will do its second Christmas Day meal from 4 to 7 p.m., with Hope Lutheran Church volunteering to help serve.
Holder said while it’s typical people think about those in need around the holidays, it’s something that lasts all year long.
“We’re grateful for all the help we receive but this is a marathon not a sprint,” she said. “However people can include being mindful that everyone matters, and everyone needs a chance around here, that goes a long way to making us a healthy community.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.