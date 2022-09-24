Let the news come to you

Children and their parents climbed into Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s blue Bozone, Ozone Bus on Saturday to check out the mobile greenhouse inside.

A group of high schoolers led the effort to build the greenhouse on wheels, and now educators drive it around Montana to teach kids what plants look like and how to grow vegetables, said Sam McMaster, a Montana State University student who is studying environmental horticulture.

Cucumbers, squashes, basil, kale, cabbage, kale and lettuce were just some of the vegetables growing in pots around the bus on Saturday. The vehicle was parked at Story Mill Park for Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s 2022 Fall Feastival.

