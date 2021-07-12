For Mark Hernandez, a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, fundraising for the Montana Special Olympics is one of the best parts about the job.
“I’ve been doing Special Olympics (fundraising) since I started with the office almost 17 years ago,” he said. “It is by far my favorite thing to do volunteer-wise for the community and it’s the way that I give back to the community and the way that I show my support for the athletes.”
Hernandez was recently selected to be part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help open the world Special Olympics in Kazan, Russia, in January 2022.
“I have applied for this in the past, and it’s competitive because they pick one person in the entire state to represent law enforcement from Montana. I just happened to get chosen this year,” he said. “What an amazing honor.”
When he applied to be part of the torch run, he said it was for the January 2021 games, scheduled to take place in Sweden. But because of the pandemic, the games were rescheduled and relocated to Russia.
While in Russia, Hernandez will be part of a team of 10 and will run between 2 and 10 mile legs leading up to the opening ceremony.
“It’s a place I would just never go to on my own, I would never just pick Russia on a map and say ‘I’m going to visit,’” he said. “It’s going to be quite an experience for me to go there, and they’re happy to host us.”
He’ll also be participating in a polar plunge fundraiser there, a larger-scale version of local event, which he leads the planning for.
Even in the depths of the pandemic, the polar plunge — which was reworked as a virtual event — raised about $30,000. All of that money stays in Montana and is used for transportation, lodging, uniforms and other operations for the Special Olympics.
The ever-popular Polar Plunge, during non-pandemic times, draws crowds of people to raise money for the Big Sky Area and statewide Special Olympics. In 2020, the plunge raised between $45,000 and $50,000, which Hernandez said was about average for the event.
Deputies jump in while wearing their uniforms. Other teams of people don Darth Vader masks, tutus or other costumes to jump into the Glen Lake Rotary Pond and, afterward, warm up in nearby hot tubs.
Law enforcement is a tough job where officers and deputies often interact with people on their bad days as opposed to good, Hernandez said.
“It’s a very hard job, so when you can find something positive to do as a law enforcement officer, it makes all the difference in the world,” Hernandez said. “When I am around those Special Olympics athletes and they’re just so amazing and inspiring, they’re so caring and they just want to be around you and hug you, it’s so amazingly upbeat and positive.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.