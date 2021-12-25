Local cystic fibrosis nonprofit establishes legacy fund in honor of late co-founder By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 George Dieruf, right, poses with his daughter Cody Dieruf. Cody died in 2005 from cystic fibrosis and, in her memory, her parents established the Cody Dieruf Foundation to help other Montana families affected by cystic fibrosis. Provided by the Cody Dieruf Foundation Ginny and George Dieruf, co-founders of the Cody Dieruf Foundation, pose for a photo. (Provided by the Cody Dieruf Foundation) Provided by the Cody Dieruf Foundation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A co-founder of a local nonprofit that supports Montana families affected by cystic fibrosis died last week and, in his memory, the organization is creating a trust fund to ensure the foundation is able to continue its important work.George Dieruf, a co-founder of the Cody Dieruf Foundation, died last week on Dec. 13. George and his wife Ginny established the foundation after their daughter Cody Dieruf died from cystic fibrosis in 2005."Cody had asked her parents to do something to help other people living with the disease, so they started the foundation to do just that," said Pam Western, the executive director of the Cody Dieruf Foundation. Western has been the executive director of the foundation since 2019. The Cody Dieruf Foundation has three major programs to help Montanans and Montana families affected by cystic fibrosis, a progressive, always-terminal illness with no cure.The foundation’s medical program helps cover the cost of travel to Billings, the home of Montana’s only cystic fibrosis speciality clinic. It also, when possible, covers as much of an insurance co-pay as possible.“A lot of people have to travel many miles to get to their clinic visits, so we’ll cover the cost of gas, food, expenses,” Western said. “We’ll also pay for hotel and meals for family members if there’s an extended hospital stay, and then the medical program also covers some copays.”The CDF recreation and fitness program gives out scholarships for people with cystic fibrosis to find ways to stay active.“Exercise is really important for people with CF, so we will pay for dance, gymnastics, ski passes, and during the pandemic we’ve been able to purchase some home exercise equipment for people so they have the ability to stay home and stay safe,” Western said. “Basically anything that falls under that category (of staying active), we’ll help with.”The nonprofit also sponsors an annual retreat for mothers of people living with cystic fibrosis. That retreat is normally in person, though because of the pandemic it’s been held virtually for the past few years.That retreat is a chance for people to learn about new tools that could help them care for their loved one with cystic fibrosis and also find a community that can support them. “It’s a weekend getaway for moms where we bring in professionals like social workers who can offer them support,” Western said. “They can come and find support from one another and tools to help them and support them in their role as taking care of a child with cystic fibrosis.”In honor of George, the Cody Dieruf Foundation board decided to establish the Dieruf Family Legacy Fund and allocate $100,000 to the fund to help keep the foundation financially viable in the years to come.“We were already talking about doing some kind of legacy fund for them, and this seemed like the time to really put that into place,” Western said. “We hope that in the future, interest (from the fund) can be used to help with the organizational program spending that we have.”George was a well-known Bozeman resident, Western said, and a huge proponent of anything the Cody Dieruf Foundation was involved in. He almost always kept a donation box for the foundation at his desk in Schnee’s PowderHorn room, she said.“Anytime there was an event, or if we were selling raffle tickets or anything like that, he always sold the most,” she said. “George has always been a huge advocate for the foundation.”His obituary, which sprawled over a full page in the Sunday edition of the Chronicle, described George as a loving husband, father and grandfather who went out of his way to help those around him, both in his work through the foundation and in his day-to-day life.He didn’t speak too much in board meetings for the foundation, Western said, but when he did his words often marked the direction the foundation decided to go in.“When he had something to say, people would listen,” Western said. “He was just a pillar in the community.”Donations to the Cody Dieruf Foundation can be made on the foundation’s website, breathinisbelievin.org. Donations to the Cody Dieruf Foundation can be made on the foundation's website, breathinisbelievin.org. Donations to the Dieruf Family Legacy Fund specifically can be made at givebutter.com/legacyfund. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 