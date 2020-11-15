Cars at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds pulled up beside a trailer of bins filled with decomposing pumpkins Saturday morning. People perusing the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market stopped by the bins to drop off their Halloween pumpkins and squashes.
“We’ve seen some very creative jack-o’-lanterns this year,” said Adrienne Huckabone, co-owner of Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting, a local compost collection and processing service. “There have been a lot of Grateful Dead pumpkins and a couple little butternut squash jack-o’-lanterns.”
Huckabone and her husband Ryan Green started their composting business in the Gallatin Valley in 2016, when they noticed a lack of food composting services. Since then, their company has taken off. Happy Trash Can composts for approximately 50 commercial clients, Huckabone said.
For a $15-per-month subscription, the company picks up food and yard waste from households, businesses and schools across Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston year-round. Huckabone and Green process and mix the waste in Belgrade, then return the soil to local farms, gardens and subscribers.
Since Happy Trash Can launched, Huckabone and Green have hosted an annual “Pumpkin Smash” event to spread awareness about the more than one billion pounds of pumpkins that are thrown into landfills in the U.S. every year.
The couple invite people to their yard to stomp on and smash pumpkins with baseball bats. They collected around 1,000 pounds of pumpkins at last year’s event.
“The kids really love it, especially the 10-year-old boys,” Huckabone said. “It’s always a really fun way of just taking out your aggression on those pumpkins.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Huckabone and Green opted for “Pumpkin Drop” days at the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market.
People have one last opportunity to have their pumpkins and squashes composted on Nov. 21, Huckabone said. People dropped off lots of pumpkins at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds at the Oct. 31 and Nov. 14 events, but Huckabone said so far they have collected fewer pounds than in previous years.
She requested that people remove candles from jack-o-lanterns before dropping them into bins at the fairgrounds this year, as candles are petroleum-based.
“We want to spread awareness of the importance of composting food waste instead of sending it to the landfill,” said Green, according to a news release. “It’s better for the planet, and it gives organic material a second life.”
Huckabone said food waste that sits in landfills releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Composting the waste adds beneficial microbes to the soil.
When she and Green spent time living in New York City, they came face-to-face with waste, which made the importance of composting more real. This was an eye opening experience for Huckabone, who is originally from Bozeman.
“There’s a huge difference in the concept of space,” she said. “Historically speaking, we think there’s tons of unlimited land for landfills here. If you’re not seeing the effects, you feel you don’t have to face the problem.”
