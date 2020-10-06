Several local groups are hosting virtual public forums on the Gallatin County races and the statewide ballot issues that residents will vote on in the Nov. 3 election.
Bozeman Business and Professional Women, the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area, the Belgrade Community Library, the Bozeman Public Library and the American Association of University Women—Bozeman will hold the virtual events from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as next Monday and Tuesday.
“This nonpartisan forum series is meant to be informational and educational leading into the upcoming local elections,” said Melissa Herron, Bozeman Business and Professional Women Nominations Chair.
Candidates for House Districts 62, 63 and 64 will speak on Tuesday.
The candidates for Senate District 31 and House Districts 65 and 67 will talk Wednesday.
Next Monday, candidates for Gallatin County Commission and the Public Service Commission seat covering southwest Montana will debate.
The five statewide ballot issues will be discussed next Tuesday.
Two of the ballot initiatives are related to the legalization of recreational marijuana. One ballot issue would change the signature requirements for getting constitutional amendments on the ballot, one would alter the signature requirements for qualifying initiatives for the ballot and one would revise concealed carry laws.
The forum series is free and pre-registration is not required.
Those interested in attending can find links to Zoom webinar on Facebook or on the Bozeman Business and Professional Women’s website.
The public can submit questions via email to bboyson@bozeman.net by 5 p.m. the day before each forum. Attendees will also be able to ask questions during each virtual event.
