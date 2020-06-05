Mountains Walking brewery and the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts have teamed up to make drinking charitable.
On May 30, the brewery dropped its newest beer, a special Vienna Lager. For every lager sold, the Shane Center in Livingston will get 10% of the proceeds.
“As a brewery, we like to prioritize giving back to the community and being part of it, a positive influence,” said Gustave Dose, who owns and runs the brewery with his wife Sarah. “We really like (The Shane Center). I think they provide a lot to the community.”
Erika Adams, the Shane Center’s director of operations and development, said the collaboration between Mountains Walking and the Shane Center began at the center’s annual Spotlight Gala last year and grew into doing a pint night during the center’s run of Newsies in 2019.
“I think it’s just so cool how this great business has chosen to do something so generous and help out a nonprofit,” Adams said. “I think that when we work together, we’re building a stronger bridge between the world that we’re currently in and the world that we deserve and future generations deserve.”
Mountains Walking’s brewing process for special lagers like the Vienna lager includes a two month long cold conditioning process, called “lagering.” Dose said during that conditioning, the beer yeast reabsorbs some of the higher alcohols and clears up the beer.
“We lager it cold and what results is a really crisp, clean beer,” Dose said. “As brewers, we love these types of beers because you can have a few of them and because of the lagering process, it makes it cleaner with noticeably less hangover than a double IPA.”
Dose said that sales overall have been down because of the virus and reduced seating capacity in the brewery. However, despite all of that, the Shane Center brew is selling well.
“We love this beer and we plan to keep brewing it and keep tinkering with it,” he said.
Dose also said that Mountains Walking is planning on partnering with more nonprofits in the future and has another nonprofit beer in the works, though the details aren’t yet available on that collaboration.
“We’re going to be doing more and really supporting nonprofits, and we’re looking at, in light of everything going on, partnering with minority owned breweries and doing collaborations of that nature,” Dose said.
