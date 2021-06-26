Fifteen-year-old Henry Riendeau is on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout — the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program.
Attaining Eagle Scout status has required a lot of time and hard work, but it’s an achievement Riendeau will carry with him through the rest of his life, he said.
Part of the process involves a community service project. When he was coming up with ideas this spring, Riendeau immediately knew who he wanted to give back to, but he didn’t know how, at least at first.
All through last winter, Riendeau and his 30-member scout troop met at a pavilion on Eagle Mount Bozeman’s property. The local nonprofit organization offers people with disabilities and cancer a variety of recreational opportunities, but they often lend the pavilion to various groups for community events.
Riendeau’s troop had been meeting at a spot at Lindley Park, but the scouts had to find a new gathering place because of the pandemic. Eagle Mount lent them the pavilion.
The scouts gathered there for an hour and a half on most Monday evenings, said Henry’s mother Amy Riendeau. It was fairly dark, but the scouts were prepared for the elements and wore headlamps.
When Henry was brainstorming ideas for his service project, Eagle Mount came to mind.
“I thought it would be really a good idea to give back to them since they lent us this great space,” Henry said. “I asked if they had any major projects they wanted done.”
Lisa Hughes, Eagle Mount’s adaptive horticulture coordinator, had an idea. She wanted to set up planter boxes around the nonprofit's garden in such a way where all wheelchair-bound people could reach them.
Hughes sent Henry some specifications, and Henry designed the six planter boxes. He contacted staff at Kenyon Noble to gather the materials, explaining what he had in mind. Staff donated all of the materials to Henry, free of charge.
“We believe in supporting the youth and the community, so it’s a win-win all the way around,” said Bridger Nelson, marketing director of Kenyon Noble. “The responsibility and the accountability that goes into what Henry and his troop are doing — giving back to the community, doing something for a great community cause, working with Eagle Mount, contacting local businesses — that takes a lot.”
Once they had all the materials they needed, Henry’s troop came together to build the boxes. It took them about an hour, Henry said.
The containers are now sitting at the east end of Eagle Mount’s garden. Each wooden planter rests about 18 inches off the ground, with enough room for one person to grow their own vegetables or flowers. Henry’s troop logo is engraved on the wood of each box.
The 15 horticulture program participants all got to choose their own plants, according to Hughes. Tomatoes, mint, pumpkins, carrots, basil and marigolds were growing in the containers on Friday. A volunteer donated pinwheels they could add some color to their planters.
Letting participants use their own planters “gives everyone an opportunity to feel a part of the community,” Hughes said. “It empowers them to take ownership and to learn and understand. There are so many successes and failures with gardening.”
Eagle Mount is planning a free garden tour for Sunday. Anyone can join, and “it’s really just to allow people to come and experience the beautiful campus that we have here,” Hughes explained.
The garden tour is scheduled to run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and is planned to be followed by a theater production in the pavilion titled “Full Sails” at 3. Eagle Mount's spring theater group has been preparing for their final show. Organizers plan to offer cookies and lemonade at the event.
“I’m excited to bring people out and see what we do, and see what the horticulture program is all about,” Hughes said.
Riendeau’s father is an Eagle Scout himself, so it was near and dear to his heart to watch Henry carry on the family legacy, Amy said. The Eagle Scout service project is specifically designed to inspire scouts to give back and support their communities.
“Henry is wanting to be a part of it rather than it being a forced thing,” she said. “It’s all because the scout troop — he is a part of is a wonderful scout troop.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.