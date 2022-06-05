Thomas Elpel wants to buy land along the Jefferson River for public campsites, but real estate prices are through the roof in southwest Montana. He was looking for out-of-the-box solutions, and he landed on a conservation trade-up challenge.
“I heard about a guy who traded up a red paperclip for a house and a woman who traded up a bobby pin for a house, and I wondered if a trade-up challenge might be a good way to acquire land for a campsite,” he said.
Elpel is president of the Jefferson River Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation. The nonprofit puts its donations toward acquiring land. The sites are protected from development, and the public can use them for fishing access, mushroom hunting, bird-watching and camping.
In the past, Jefferson River Chapter members raised funds to purchase the 5-acre Shoshone Landing site near Three Forks and a 30-acre property near Waterloo. They are trying to buy land in gaps along the Jefferson River Canoe Trail where there aren’t many public access opportunities.
“Fundraising for conservation work is a challenge in the best of times, and we’ve seen riverfront property values double, triple, and quadruple over the last few years, effectively pricing us out of the market,” Elpel said.
Elpel began his trade-up challenge adventure in February with a $36 copy of his book “Five Months on the Missouri River: Paddling a Dugout Canoe,” which he published in 2020.
He traded that book for a $460 Women Rising Wild retreat with wolves in Colorado, then a $1,150 Coming Home retreat in Oregon, followed by a $1,750 five-night AirBnB experience at Sage Mountain Center near Whitehall.
An approximately $2,000 handcrafted cedar strip solo canoe was next. Peter Husby, a fellow paddler and Jefferson River Chapter member, said in a TikTok video that his brother built it in the early 2000s.
The canoe is an excellent paddling boat, and the thing that makes the trade all the more meaningful is that Husby’s late father-in-law was the past president of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, he said.
“He would have been thrilled to see the results of Tom and the Chapter’s efforts in the acquisition of public access along the river,” Husby said.
Elpel is hoping to swap the cedar canoe for something of even greater value. With every trade, he’s donating a signed copy of his book, which won the Writer’s Digest 2020 First Place Award for Nonfiction.
While Elpel doesn’t know how long the challenge will take him, he hopes it will become a viable new tool for conservation work. People are particularly interested in it because they want to contribute to conservation, he said.
“Deep-pocketed donors are few and far between, but everyone has something to trade. Small trades can lead to big trades, and every swap supports the final goal of conserving land,” he said.
People who are interested in trading something for the cedar canoe can go to his website or reach out to Elpel at thomasjelpel@gmail.com.