At just over 1,100 degrees, stainless steel exchanges its shiny surface for metallic blues and a copper hue.
Those colors appear in the static, metal strands of mane and facial expression of artist Jim Dolan’s latest piece, “Mustang.” Dolan’s work is of a wild horse, playfully lilting its head while frozen mid-trot.
But that sculpture will not appear anywhere locally, or even in the United States.
It’s headed to Ukraine.
Dolan’s “Mustang” will be shipped to the Ukrainian city of Kopychyntsi with help from the Bozeman-based nonprofit Ukraine Relief Effort.
Dolan was inspired to create the piece after reading about the destruction of cultural monuments throughout the country.
“The U.S. and its allies send over guns, bombs and bullets,” Dolan said. “But we don’t send anything over that’s cultural.”
Mark Rosolowsky, a board member for the Ukraine Relief Effort, said that Dolan reached out with the idea of donating a metal sculpture to Kopychyntsi in September. The sculpture was completed in late December.
Dolan said he chose the name “Mustang” because it represented being wild and free.
Though the work to build the sculpture is complete, hurdles still remain in getting “Mustang” to Ukraine.
Rosolowsky said that it will take $10,000 to ship the sculpture. The Ukraine Relief Effort is fundraising for the money, too. People interested in donating can make a donation at www.ukrainereliefeffort.org.
He added that the shipping estimate is good for 30 days, and could change if the money is not raised within that time frame.
When “Mustang” does get shipped, it will have about a 12-week journey, first by truck to Seattle then on to a container ship to Poland.
Rosolowsky said that the nonprofit has been shipping medical supplies to Ukraine for months, typically by plane. A sculpture arriving by ship would be different, but the nonprofit has a network of people able to move things from Poland to the Ukraine.
“Deliver it to Poland (and) we can get it to Ukraine,” he said.
Dolan hoped that the gesture would be a catalyst that inspired other artists to send their works to Ukraine. He considered “Mustang” his best work yet.
The piece stood about eight feet tall atop a metal pedestal. The entirety of the mare is made of plates, tubes and strands of stainless steel.
The blue and copper color came from the furnace at the Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company, Dolan said. He added that the color will last and look the same 50 years from now.
The base is mild steel, however, and can corrode if not tended to with a wax treatment. Affixed to the base are Dolan’s birthdate, his name and the word “American.” Dolan said that he usually doesn’t sign his work that way.
“I want them to know it was American,” he said.
