Park County officials released the name of a 38-year-old woman who was killed Monday evening after the car she was driving veered off the road and rolled multiple times on Highway 89 near Gardiner.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said Tuesday the woman who died was Carrie Cay Nelson of Livingston.
The Montana Highway Patrol said Nelson was driving south when she veered off the road for an unknown reason and hit an embankment that caused her car to roll multiple times. Nelson and a 45-year-old man were both ejected from the car.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to highway patrol.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Highway patrol said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
