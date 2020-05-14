LIVINGSTON — When an employee at the Stafford Animal Shelter here took Aladdin, a husky, out to the play yard on Wednesday, he ran circles around her until he was taken off his leash.
Ludwig and Elsa, other huskies at the shelter, moseyed about in the gated-off area where dogs staying there typically play with one another. Elsa, a calm dog, plopped down on the grass and sniffed some yellow flowers. Ludwig hung around Elsa and occasionally wandered off to relieve himself.
Elsa, Aladdin and Ludwig were among several dogs found abandoned at a home in the Paradise Valley earlier this week, said Alicia Davis, the shelter’s director of operations and outreach. The dogs were all named after Disney princes or princesses because, Davis said, “they’re royalty.”
On Tuesday, the shelter got a call from the Park County Sheriff’s Office about 17 dogs that were in emotional and physical distress. Davis said the dogs were living on top of wood chips inside plastic barrels and were tethered to a 6-foot chain. It’s unclear how long they were living like that.
When law enforcement called the shelter to help with the dogs, Davis said, one was dead. She said a veterinarian euthanized another because of the severity of the dog’s condition.
Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter said no charges have been filed stemming from the neglect and that her main concern was the dogs’ safety. She said it was her understanding that the man who owns the dogs is in the hospital, but she was unaware of his condition.
“I think there’s been a lot of interest in fostering the dogs until we could figure out legally what the next step should be,” Lassiter said.
Lassiter said the dog owner has been hospitalized for some time. The Park County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the dogs from the home after the man’s doctor requested law enforcement do a welfare check on the animals, she said.
“So they went out to take a look at them and the circumstances were such that it was evident that they were not being cared for,” Lassiter said.
Davis said the shelter is hoping to adopt the dogs out soon, as long as the owner signs a surrender form for custody of the animals.
The group includes young, energetic puppies and older, calmer dogs. The shelter is vetting people interested in adopting and would counsel the right person if the dogs are formally surrendered.
Davis doesn’t know a lot about the dogs’ previous lives. Since being at the shelter, she said, they’ve come out of their shells, have been receptive to human contact and enjoy sitting in employees’ laps.
“They have been nothing but loving,” Davis said.
Davis cried as she watched the dogs playing in the yard on Wednesday. She said it’s difficult working at a shelter, but said it was nice to see the dogs play off-leash with each other.
“It’s actually happy tears for me,” Davis said. “When I see how they’re smiling with our staff — that brings me a lot of joy.”
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.