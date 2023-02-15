Caution tape stretches across the entrance of a building damaged by fire at R-Y Timber's Livingston lumber mill on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The mill announced it would be shutting down after two fires started in the mill over the past six months.
Unfinished lumber collects icicles while staged outside a building at R-Y Timber's Livingston mill on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The mill announced it would be shutting down after two fires started in the mill over the past six months.
The Crazy Mountains peek over stacks of lumber at R-Y Timber's Livingston mill on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The mill announced it would be shutting down after two fires started in the mill over the past six months.
Fire damage is visible on a saw mill building at R-Y Timber's lumber mill in Livingston on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The mill announced it would be shutting down after two fires started in the mill over the past six months.
The charred remains of a building at the R-Y Timber lumber mill in Livingston is covered with snow on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The mill announced it would be shutting down after two fires started in the mill over the past six months.
Setbacks from two separate structure fires forced R-Y Timber, Inc. — one of the largest employers in Livingston — to shut down its sawmill in the town. Now industry experts and local business leaders are bracing for the impacts.
Due to challenges stemming from the damage, R-Y Timber is closing its sawmill in Livingston and laying off many of its more than 70 employees by the end of the week, general manager Dan Richards said on Tuesday.
Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber and Visitor Center, said the closure is a tragic loss for Livingston and the state at large. R-Y Timber was the third-largest employer in the town, and it manufactured some 16% of Montana’s lumber supply.
In anticipation of the layoffs, Feigel is talking with her board about setting up an impromptu job fair. The chamber wants to help R-Y’s former employees navigate through the transition, and members want to relay information about available jobs.
“We’re very sad. They’ve been there for 25 years, which is a very long time,” Feigel said. “The other side of it is, what’s going to happen to the property? ... They were just wonderful people with wonderful employees. They will be missed in our community.”
Feigel added that it’s important to support manufacturing businesses, which are built on the labor of skilled workers like R-Y’s employees. She’s worried that if there’s no company in the industry to hire them in Livingston, they’ll move elsewhere.
“We have a lot of contacts throughout the chamber, and we’re working to make sure our community is strong in terms of its business economy,” she said. “We hope some (businesses) reach out and get the word out.”
Anytime a mill shuts down, the ensuing layoffs are hard on employees and their families, though in this case some workers are being hired back to help R-Y get through the closure, said Julia Altemus, executive director of the Montana Wood Products Association.
“All these mills are in timber-dependent communities, and this will be really hard on Livingston,” she said. “We owe it to these employees to be more aware of this issue and be more supportive of our timber folks. Between logging contractors and people in mills, they have a tough job.”
When a mill closes, that also impacts stumpage values on state and federal land, which in turn impacts revenue for Montana public schools, Altemus said. Timber sales and other extractive activities on Montana’s school trust lands generate funding for public schools.
In addition, a mill’s closure can ramp up transportation costs, since logs from timber sales typically need to be hauled to mills that are farther away. With the loss of R-Y, six major sawmills are left operating in Montana. The nearest is Sun Mountain Lumber in Deer Lodge, according to Altemus.
During a House Appropriations hearing in the Montana Legislature on Monday, Altemus pointed out that Montana has lost 31 sawmills over the last 30 years. On Wednesday, she said the trend largely has to do with litigation over timber sales and workforce recruitment challenges.
To continue to operate, sawmills need a sustainable and steady supply of timber. However, when environmental groups litigate over timber projects, they can keep a lot of unharvested wood locked up in the federal estate for years.
For logging contractors, it’s difficult to weather that kind of uncertainty, especially since they have to invest large sums of money into logging equipment and mills. In the case of R-Y Timber, last week’s fire “was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” according to Altemus.
Feigel added that purchasing land and obtaining rights to cut trees is becoming more difficult, and when companies have to fight environmental groups and compete for permits on top of it, it’s common that “eventually you just give up.”
While Feigel is sad to see R-Y Timber’s mill close in Livingston, she believes the community is resilient, and history has shown that “if one restaurant closes, another one opens.”
“It might not be a lumber mill that comes in, but another kind of business, and hopefully it will be just as successful,” she said.
