Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Setbacks from two separate structure fires forced R-Y Timber, Inc. — one of the largest employers in Livingston — to shut down its sawmill in the town. Now industry experts and local business leaders are bracing for the impacts.

Due to challenges stemming from the damage, R-Y Timber is closing its sawmill in Livingston and laying off many of its more than 70 employees by the end of the week, general manager Dan Richards said on Tuesday.

Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber and Visitor Center, said the closure is a tragic loss for Livingston and the state at large. R-Y Timber was the third-largest employer in the town, and it manufactured some 16% of Montana’s lumber supply.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.