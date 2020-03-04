Park County District Court has granted a temporary restraining order that prevents the Livingston officials from changing the area’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The order, which judge Brenda Gilbert signed last week, also prohibits the city from amending the resolution that designated the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce as a Convention and Visitors Bureau, a label that enables the nonprofit to receive state lodging tax revenue.
The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce has been a Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2015 and receives about $29,000 in lodging tax revenue annually to attract tourists to the area, said CEO Leslie Feigel.
In January, the city of Livingston sent out a request seeking nonprofits that would like to become the area’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. On Monday, the city opened the one bid it received, which was from the Livingston Business Improvement District, an organization that receives property tax revenue to enhance downtown, city manager Michael Kardoes said. The city will next review the proposal to ensure the Livingston Business Improvement District meets state and local requirements.
Kardoes said he and the Livingston City Commission are reexamining all the groups the city works with to ensure they meet state and local requirements. In the last several months, city officials have reviewed the Revolving Loan Fund, the Tourism Business Improvement District and the Livingston Business Improvement District.
“I understand the chamber doesn’t agree with how we did it but, the city commission ultimately has the authority to approve or revoke the CVB,” Kardoes said.
However, Feigel said the chamber has done nothing that warrants the loss of its designation as a Convention and Visitors Bureau, particularly because it has been bringing visitors to Park County for more than 100 years, passed its annual audits, complied with state regulations and won awards for marketing.
In the court filing, the chamber asserts that the way the city manager is working to change the Convention and Visitors Bureau is illegal.
“The government function is not being handled properly,” Feigel said.
The chamber also alleges that Kardoes’ efforts are an attempt to get the Livingston Business Improvement District, which has closer ties to the city government than the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, designated as the Convention and Visitors Bureau because that could give him more authority over how lodging tax revenue is used.
After the city sent out its request in January, the chamber tried to discuss the Convention and Visitors Bureau designation with Kardoes and the commissioners but was ignored, Feigel said. The chamber then decided to seek relief in court because it believes changes to the Convention and Visitors Bureau designation could harm Livingston, local businesses and the chamber.
“We’re not talking about a lot of money, but we use every penny of it to bring people here,” Feigel said. “Our other funding comes from our members, and in a small community, that isn’t much, so the only way we can do the marketing we do is if we are a CVB.”
The governor’s Tourism Advisory Council, the Montana Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce, all work with lodging tax revenue and with the 19 Convention and Visitors Bureaus in the state. The Livingston Chamber of Commerce has alerted the three groups of the issues it’s facing, but they are not involved in the district court filing.
Park County District Court will hold a hearing on the Convention and Visitors Bureau issue on March 17.
