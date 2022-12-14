Downtown Bozeman will brim with even more holiday light and cheer this Sunday as the city’s synagogues prepare to celebrate Hanukkah.
Hanukkah, often called the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by the Jewish community for eight days and nights. This year, the holiday runs from Sunday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Dec. 26.
Hanukkah, also spelled Chanukah, commemorates the victory of Jewish people and the rededication of the Temple following the invasion of Jerusalem by Syrian Greeks more than 2,000 years ago.
Upon recapturing the Temple, the Jewish people found one jar of oil, with only enough to burn for a day. But miraculously, the oil lasted eight days. Now on Hanukkah, Jewish people light an eight-legged candelabra, called a Menorah, for eight days and nights to celebrate hope, religious freedom, and light over darkness.
On Sunday, Chabad Lubavitch of Montana will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a parade and Menorah lighting in Bozeman.
The twenty-eight car parade will start at 5 p.m., departing from the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center on 1610 Ellis Street. The cars will make their way through Bozeman and Belgrade, led by deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.
Following the parade, the congregation will light a public nine-foot Menorah at the First Security Bank on Main Street. There will be singing and traditional Hanukkah foods of doughnuts and chocolate gelt for those who gather.
“It’s especially meaningful as we are in the year of Hakhel, a Hebrew word which means ‘gathering,’ which places great value all year long on unifying events,” said Rabbi Chaim Bruk, the co-CEO of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana.
Chabad Lubavitch chose Dr. Walter Fleming, who also goes by Light Lying Down, for the honor of lighting the lead candle and speaking to the crowd.
Fleming is a leader in the Native American community and a Native American studies professor at Montana State University. The congregation asked him to speak because Jewish and Native peoples have faced and overcome similar struggles of persecution and exile, Bruk said.
This year’s celebration is important because it falls in the face of rampant antisemitism and Jewish hatred across the country, Bruk said. The best way to combat the hatred is by proudly celebrating Hanukkah together downtown this year, he added.
“Bozeman is a bright city all year round, but on Hanukkah we add to that light and emphasize the spiritual light, holy light, which is the only true antidote to hate and division,” Chavie Bruk, the other co-CEO of the Chabad Center, said.
The Chabad Center will also hold a Hanukkah party Tuesday. The party starts at 6 p.m. and will feature music, latkes, face painting, chocolate gelt, dreidels, L’Chaim, and balloon twisting. People interested in attending should try to RSVP in advance, Bruk said.
Bozeman’s other synagogue, the Congregation Beth Shalom, will hold a Hanukkah celebration on Shabbat – “Shabbanuka” – next Friday, Dec. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event will include candle lighting, storytelling, games, food, music and a service.
All are welcome to come celebrate at the synagogue, said Rabbi Sonja Pilz. The address is 2010 West Koch Street.