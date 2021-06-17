At long last, country music star Kenny Chesney will perform in Bozeman in July 2022 after his initial performance dates were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Weathering two postponements and two years, Chesney’s No Shoes Nation fans will be able to watch him perform at 6 p.m. on July 9, 2022, at Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium.
The new tour, Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour, plans to make make 19 stops, beginning April 23, 2022, in Florida.
Tickets purchased for the original 2020 date will be honored for the rescheduled concert. Customers who won’t be able to make the new date can request a refund until July 16. People can email bto@montana.edu with their name and account number or seat location, or call 406-994-2287.
“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said in a news release. “… Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up.”
Other acts in the tour will be announced at a later date, according to the tour announcement. The original tour was scheduled to include bands Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead with shows in 18 locations.
Chesney said the tour was called Here and Now 2022 because when “we get together, there is only the present — and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”
Chesney is not the only performer to reschedule an MSU visit to 2022.
Trevor Noah, comedian and host of the Daily Show, announced in February that his stop at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was rescheduled for April 29, 2022. His tour is called Back to Abnormal. Previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new date.
