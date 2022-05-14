Diane Bristol loves to catch fish, but she’s found that a day of fly-fishing is often more about feeling good, getting a break from the stresses of daily life, enjoying nature with friends and appreciating different aspects of the environment.
“It’s this thing that gives you so much more than what you intended when you started, and that’s why I love it,” said Bristol, the vice president of culture and community at Simms Fishing Products, based in Four Corners.
More people are connecting with people, nature and themselves through fly-fishing, and women are arguably the fastest-growing angler classification, according to Simms. The company is taking steps to make the sport more inviting and accommodating for them.
On Friday and Saturday, Simms at the River’s Edge West hosted its inaugural in-person “Women are Fly’’ event. The concept evolved from “Chica de Mayo” — one of the largest women’s fly-fishing gatherings in the country.
Simms launched Chica de Mayo in 2009 to help women feel more confident and comfortable while heading into a fly shop, learning how to fly-fish or immersing themselves in the sport, Bristol said.
Women are Fly builds upon many of the same objectives, but it isn’t tied to a specific date. That means Simms can expand it throughout the year or introduce it to new markets, Bristol said.
On Saturday morning, she helped to lead two women’s focus groups, which were an opportunity for the company to collect more feedback about different products that are designed for women.
“The women that have come to this event — they like that somebody is interested in hearing what they have to say, and that doesn’t always happen when you go to a fly shop or you go to a fishing show,” Bristol said.
Before the activities on Saturday, Women are Fly kicked off on Friday with a fashion show at Simms’ Headquarters in the evening. That was followed by talks from Connor Parish, Trout Unlimited’s Gallatin Home Rivers Initiative project manager, and Ashley Brubaker, Upper Missouri River Project manager.
Alice Owsley, a Simms Ambassador and the founder and owner of Riverside Anglers based out of West Yellowstone, was the keynote speaker. She talked about her experiences in the guiding world and about river stewardship, Bristol said.
There was a raffle drawing, and women got to network with one another. Raffles and hat sales benefitted Casting for Recovery — a nonprofit that uses fly-fishing as a rehabilitation tool for women who are going through or have gone through breast cancer.
“(Casting for Recovery) is also really intended to give women a connection with nature with others who are going through the same thing, in an environment that takes them away from their day-to-day stress,” Bristol said.
Reba Brinkman of Simms at the River’s Edge said Women are Fly is largely about showing women who are interested in learning how to fly-fish that there is a huge community of people who will support them.
“We work in fly shops because we are so passionate about it, and fly-fishing is great because any level can enjoy it,” she said. “Two people can step into the water doing the same thing and have two different experiences. It’s awesome for anybody to experience nature and to care about the resource.”
Simms wants to “roll out the red carpet and welcome anglers,” but the company also wants those anglers to understand that there are responsibilities that come with using such a special resource, said John Frazier, a spokesperson for Simms.
“If you look at the biggest conservation successes — they happen when vast communities come together,” he said. “If we welcome all these new anglers in responsibly, and they all fall in love with the sport, then our voice for conservation will be much louder.”