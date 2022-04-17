For Katie Goodman and Soren Kisiel, writing new material for their upcoming comedy show was hard.
Rehearsing for the show was harder.
Goodman and Kisiel, who co-write and co-direct Broad Comedy, an all-women comedy and musical-satire troupe, began writing new material in January.
It was their first new material and the first time the troupe was gearing up to have live performances since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the omicron wave increasing cases, and a few actors getting COVID-19 themselves, made rehearsing together difficult.
The five actors — including Goodman — have mostly rehearsed over Zoom.
That’s not ideal, especially for rehearsing musical numbers which is almost impossible to do over Zoom, Goodman said.
But as the group rehearses to put on their first live performance in Bozeman over Zoom, Goodman said she isn’t feeling anxious and trusts the show will end up dazzling.
“It’s so ridiculously exciting,” Goodman said. “... It’s kind of amazing that we can rehearse on Zoom and I can’t really see what it’s going to look like but I have a lot of trust.”
Broad Comedy will show at 8 p.m. on April 28, April 29 and April 30 at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. The Emerson requires face masks.
Tickets are available at the door, which opens at 7 p.m., and online at www.broadcomedy.com/tickets.
The show features a New York City cast of off-Broadway actresses, Danielle Cohn, Molly Kelleher, Tana Sirois, Aubrey Lace Taylor and Goodman.
Broad Comedy began over 20 years ago as a Bozeman comedy group of an all-women cast doing musical satire and comedy with a feminist view, founded by Goodman.
Eventually, Goodman and her husband, Kisiel, moved to New York, where the show has seen great success, from successful tours to an off-Broadway run.
Still, Goodman always likes to return to her roots and perform in Bozeman. Their last performance in Bozeman in 2019 benefited the ACLU, or American Civil Liberties Union.
“We open shows in Bozeman and see how it goes. It’s a mix of small-town folks, college kids, New Yorkers and Californians,” Goodman joked. “It’s a really good place for us to test material.”
Broad Comedy covers a wide range of topics, but mainly focuses on political satire and issues facing women.
For Goodman, the challenge wasn’t just writing new material but ensuring it would be relevant throughout the entire year.
“How do we write a show when everything is changing so fast?” Goodman said.
The new show will cover topics like COVID-19 and how that’s affected dating, a sketch on the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and how the performers miss their college days.
“Some of this, it’s in the past but it’s still affecting us now,” Goodman said, speaking of Jan. 6. “It still feels important to talk about it in terms of satire. How are we dealing with the fallout?”
Goodman warns the show may not be for everyone. It’s very political with a very liberal bent.
But Broad Comedy has always been about tackling hard issues with humor, Goodman said. After two years of the pandemic, having folks gather, laugh and find joy in the harder aspects of life is more important than ever.
“It’s healthy to laugh in community,” she said. “It’s important for a small town, big city and even the country to laugh together.”