Libby man killed in crash near Livingston By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 8, 2021

A Libby man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Park County near Livingston, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.The 42-year-old man had turned on a wet and muddy rural road and lost control of the vehicle, which slid off the road and hit a fence, then rolled multiple times down a steep embankment before coming to rest. The driver, who MHP reports was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had been driving north in a Chevy Tahoe on Swingley Road southeast of Livingston near the intersection of Swingley Road and Bruffey Lane. He was driving at "a speed too fast for the road conditions," according to a crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The man's name was not included in the crash report. MHP does not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, according to the news release. The agency did not immediately return a request for more information.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.