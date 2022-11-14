Central School, Roundup
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some.

Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy.

As Montana’s housing crisis continues to escalate, Hafer is quietly proving that some of the future solutions may lie in the buildings of the past. Hafer has bought two spacious old building — one in Lewistown and one in Roundup — that will be converted to affordable apartments. The idea is two-fold: First, to save historic and still usable buildings, and second, to help ease the crisis by adding to the housing inventory.


