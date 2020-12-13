Lobbyists and lawyers anticipate a recent Montana Supreme Court decision over gold mining near the Paradise Valley could compel state agencies to review environmental impacts of projects more thoroughly.
Anne Hedges, deputy director and lead lobbyist for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said the decision puts pressure on state agencies to pay closer attention to the impacts of large scale projects on the environment.
Hedges said she’s seen the vigor of environmental review by state agencies weaken over time as legislators have tacked amendments onto the Montana Environmental Policy Act, the state’s bedrock environmental law.
“Agencies see (MEPA) as a hoop they have to jump through and not a meaningful process for public disclosure,” she said.
The Montana Supreme Court struck down one of those amendments in a decision Tuesday, ruling it was unconstitutional. The 2011 amendment made it impossible for a Park County District Court judge to put a mining company’s exploratory drilling permit on hold, even though the judge determined a state agency’s environmental review of the project was insufficient.
In 2017, DEQ approved a request from Lucky Minerals, Inc. to search for gold on private land near Emigrant Peak, drawing the ire of the Park County Environmental Council and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
An Earthjustice attorney representing the two nonprofits sued over DEQ’s approval in Park County District Court later that year. The district court judge sided with the conservation groups in 2018, determining that the DEQ’s environmental analysis of the proposed project was insufficient. However, the 2011 amendment made it impossible for that judge to put Lucky Minerals’ permit on hold while the agency revised its analysis.
Earthjustice filed a motion requesting that the judge rule the amendment unconstitutional, which the judge did in April 2019. DEQ appealed the decision to the Montana Supreme Court.
In October, justices heard oral arguments from Jenny Harbine, the Earthjustice attorney, and attorneys representing Lucky Minerals and DEQ. Rob Cameron, deputy attorney general representing the state, intervened in the case. He claimed environmentalists could have pursued other remedies under different statutes, avoiding a constitutional challenge.
On Tuesday, justices rejected the appeal. They ruled the 2011 amendment was unconstitutional.
The high court wrote the amendment removed a judge’s power to prevent unlawful projects, causing “irreversible mistakes depriving Montanans of a clean and healthful environment” — a right guaranteed in the state’s constitution.
Hedges noted that the Supreme Court didn’t just apply the amendment to the case at hand, but took the extra step of knocking it out of law altogether.
“That’s when you know it really was flagrant and needed to go,” she said. “It’s like telling your child not to eat cereal before dinner, but not caring when they take a bowl of Cap’n Crunch to bed … If an agency failed to follow the mandates of the law, there was no consequence.”
At the time the amendment was first proposed by Montana legislators in 2009, Hedges said she knew it was unconstitutional. She worked with a group of lobbyists to help defeat the bill that year, but it returned in 2011 and was signed into law.
“I’m happy to be proven right. I’m sad that it took so long to get this done,” Hedges said. “(The amendment) really weakened the public’s right to participate in the process and know what was being proposed on projects like this and like so many others.”
Anthony Johnstone, a law professor at the University of Montana, said it’s worth noting that the DEQ prevailed on most of its claims, with a few exceptions. The significance of the case is not in its particular impacts on mining development in Montana, but in “its development of what a clean and healthful environment means,” he said.
To Johnstone, the decision won’t necessarily raise or lower obstacles to natural resource development, because all that’s required is that state regulators get their environmental analyses right the first time.
“If a developer and state regulators don’t get the environmental analysis right the first time, they run a significant risk of cancellation and delay of the permitting process,” he said. “It’s not clear whether that will in the big picture promote or obstruct development.”
John Meyer, attorney for the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said he expects the decision will affect his law firm’s ongoing lawsuit against the Big Sky Water and Sewer District.
“It will certainly help ensure that the Big Sky Water and Sewer District doesn’t get a discharge permit to pollute the Gallatin River until their analysis is complete,” he said.
It also sends a strong message to the Montana Legislature, according to Meyer.
“The Legislature is now on notice that it cannot pass laws saying projects can trample our environmental laws,” he said.
