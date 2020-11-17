Gallatin County District Judge Rienne McElyea is holding a bench trial this week to determine how much money a woman’s estate should receive after a county snowplow crashed into her and left her seriously injured.
In January 2018, Don Daniels, conservator of Sarah Daniels’ estate, filed a lawsuit in district court against Gallatin County, county plow driver Rick Blackwood and Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, the county’s insurance provider.
The lawsuit is over a crash that happened in 2017.
Blackwood, a county snowplow driver, was traveling south on Kelly Canyon Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Frontage Road, according to court documents. He proceeded into the intersection, hitting Sarah Daniels’ car. The snowplow’s blade broke through her windshield and roof.
Daniels, now 31, suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent three months in the hospital before transitioning to outpatient care, court document said. She has permanent impairments from the crash.
In his lawsuit, Don Daniels alleged that Blackwood’s negligence caused Sarah Daniels’ injuries, according to court documents.
He asked the court to declare that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, which provided liability coverage to the county of up to $6.5 million, was exempt from a state cap on liability coverage of $750,0000 for governmental entities. He also requested that the court determine the cap was unconstitutional.
The county hasn’t contested that Blackwood’s negligence caused Sarah Daniels’ injuries.
McElyea determined in September that the $750,000 cap on liability coverage didn’t apply in this case but declined to rule on whether the cap was constitutional.
Now all that remains to be determined is how much money the estate will receive.
During the trial, Don Daniels plans to present witnesses who will testify to the cost of Sarah Daniels’ care to date and into the future and what he believes to be justified compensation to her estate, according to court documents.
Gallatin County is asking McElyea to find that the insurance company must pay the estate $5.75 million in addition to the $750,000 already paid and that the county’s financial obligations in the case have been met.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.